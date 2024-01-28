Junior Elijah Lanfear took the top spot in the 100-back and 100-free, contributing to BU’s win at Marist on Saturday afternoon.

The Binghamton men’s and women’s swim and dive team traveled to Marist on Saturday afternoon and swept their final dual meet of the season. The Bearcats defeated the Red Foxes by respective margins of 177-121 and 165-135. Both teams will head into the America East (AE) championships with three straight dual meet victories.

“On the women’s side, we had a close meet right from the beginning,” said Binghamton head coach Jerry Cummiskey. “We kind of had to rebound, and [senior Skylar Ward] did a good job kinda getting us on the board and having a great swim to get started.”

The men’s team won nine individual events and two relays. Junior Elijah Lanfear gained nine points for Binghamton as he took first place with a time of 51.36 in the 100-yard backstroke. Lanfear also placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 45.77. Senior Eric Kroon was the front runner in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke. During the 100-yard event, Kroon finished with a time of 57.15 and gained nine more points for Binghamton. Then, in the 200-yard event, the Bearcat finished first again, clocking in a time of 2:07.62.

“On the men’s side, [it was] a little bit of a comfortable win,” Cummiskey said. “Winning both relays is great.”

The Bearcats continued to add more points to their position on the scoreboard during the 400-yard medley relay. Lanfear swam the leadoff leg, followed by Kroon, fifth-year Mark Crocker and freshman Cullin Cole. The relay concluded with a first-place time of 3:24.70 and another 11 points for Binghamton.

Additionally, the men went on to earn top spots in the 1000-yard freestyle where freshman Harrison Lambert finished with a time of 9:45.82. Fifth-year Marc Stern recorded a time of 1:53.91 to take first in the 200-yard butterfly. Possessing a score of 260.03, sophomore David Marshall took the top spot in 1-meter diving. In addition, during the 100-yard butterfly, senior Oisin O’Sullivan placed first with a time of 50.48, his first collegiate win.

“The divers did great on both boards,” Cummiskey said. “[Kroon] won both breaststrokes, [Lanfear] had two wins and [O’Sullivan] had his first win in the 100-yard butterfly. Some good highlights and some good things to work off of.”

For the women’s team, the Bearcats placed first in nine individual races. Ward put the Bearcats on the board with her win in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:35.49. In the 100-yard breaststroke, junior Lauren Kuzma took the first spot with a time of 1:04.15. Her teammates, senior Courtney Moane and sophomore Maria Pignatelli, followed closely behind with times of 1:05.30 and 1:08.33 respectively, earning Binghamton the second and fourth placements in the event.

“From there, [Kuzma] and [Moane] had a great swim to the 100-breast,” Cummiskey said. “[Freshman Haley Nowak] won the two fly and [senior Molly Greeley] won the 50, so that kind of strung together a good little run and put us in a good spot.”

The 200-yard breaststroke saw a podium sweep by the Bearcats. Kuzma took the first spot with a time of 2:17.23, followed by Moane and freshman Grace Holman placing second and third place with times of 2:23.44 and 2:25.70.

The women’s team also went on to place first in events such as the 1-meter diving, where freshman Ava Lee was awarded nine points first her first-place victory with a final score of 253.05. Finally, Nowak dominated the 100 and 200-yard butterfly events coming in first with a time of 58.84 and 2:10.06, respectively.

“There are a few areas we can improve … to really be firing on all cylinders at the end,” Cummiskey said. “We have two and a half weeks to get ready.”

Binghamton will finish its season at the AE conference championships, which runs from Wednesday, Feb. 14 to Saturday, Feb. 17. The first swim is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the VMI Aquatic Center in Lexington, Virginia.