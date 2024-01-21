Men win 203-92, women record 192-105 victory.

To begin its winter campaign, the Binghamton men’s and women’s swim and dive teams hosted Wagner on Saturday afternoon, with the men and women earning a 203-92 and 192-105 win, respectively, in their final home meet of the season. As the team celebrated senior day, six pool records were broken by the team in the contest.

“It was a great, great meet,” said Binghamton head coach Jerry Cummiskey. “You know, that’s certainly a special group of seniors. Our first class that we brought in and have seen all the way through, so a group we’re definitely going to miss.”

The men’s team contributed to four of the six pool records the team set this weekend. The 400 yard medley relay composed of fifth year Mark Crocker, seniors Henry Shemet and Eric Kroon and junior Eli Lanfear set a new record with a time of 3:19.75. Individually, Shemet recorded a time of 1:51.97 to take first in the 200 Yard IM while Lanfear came in first in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 45.30, both new pool records. Lanfear also contributed during the 200 yard freestyle relay — with seniors Liam Murphy, Sandon Karinsky, and sophomore Liam Preston — where the men earned their final pool record of the day with a time of 1:23.38.

“You know, a lot of great swims,” Cummiskey said. “The two relays were fast and that was their goal. And, you know, [Shemet] had the goal of the 2:00:00 which was a great swim. And [Lanfear’s] been trying for that 100 record for a while.”

Kroon swept the breaststroke events, winning the 100-yard with a time of 56.69 and the 200-yard by clocking a time of 2:05.49. Also adding first-place points in the men’s win was Murphy in the men’s 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:40.49. In the 200-yard butterfly, senior Jake Vecchio placed first coming in at 1:51.38 while freshman Cullin Cole earned his first career gold in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.56. Taking first in the diving events was senior Will Maurer scoring 249.68 in the one meter dive and freshman Dylan Norby scoring 235.58 in the three meter dive.

On the women’s side, senior Courtney Moane set a new pool record of 1:03.71 to take gold in the 100-yard breastroke. Moane also came in first alongside senior Maddie Hoover, sophomore Olivia Philbrick and freshman Haley Nowak in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:53.49. The final record set for the women was by junior Lauren Kuzma in the 200-yard breaststroke punching in at 2:17.25. Kuzma also took gold in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:09.71.

“[Moane] lowered her a hundred breaststroke, which was her goal.” Cummiskey said. “[Kuzma] had a great swim. She was trying for the record and crushed it. You know, that’s the second fastest time in program history behind her own school record. So, it was a good swim.”

Hoover dominated the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events coming in first at 1:53.29 and 5:18.54 respectively. Nowak also contributed to the Bearcats’ victory with wins in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.00 and the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:09.63. Meanwhile, senior Skylar Ward took her first gold of the campaign in the 1000-yard freestyle, clocking in at 10:44.14. Finally, freshman Ava Lee swept the diving events, placing first in both the one meter dive with a score of 226.88 and the three meter dive scoring 199.35.

“We’re in a good place,” Ward said. “I think it’s perfect coming into the championship season. It’s going to put us in a really good spot.”

BU will hit the road on Saturday, Jan. 27 to compete against Marist. First swim is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the McCann Natatorium in Poughkeepsie, New York.