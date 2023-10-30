Senior Henry Shemet placed first in three individual events that contributed to BU’s victory against Bryant over the weekend.

Men win their match 184-116, women fall short 155-145.

After sweeping Holy Cross on Friday night, the Binghamton men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams split their dual meet against Bryant on Friday. The men earned a decisive 184-116 win while the women fell just short 155-145 to the Bulldogs.

“I thought our men had a good matchup against Bryant and should do pretty well,” said Binghamton head coach Jerry Cummiskey. “But you never know … then on our woman’s side I thought we could compete and had a chance to win that meet. We ended up being in the perfect position to do that and just fell short at the end, but a much different meeting outcome than last year.”

Contributing to four event wins, with pool records in each, for the men on Saturday was senior Henry Shemet. Shemet swept his individual events, taking gold in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.56, punching in a 1:41.56 to win the 200 freestyle and capturing first in the 200 IM by clocking in at 1:52.91. Shemet was also a part of the winning 400 medley relay team alongside junior Elijah Lanfear, senior Eric Kroon and senior Mark Crocker which finished with a time of 3:19.11.

“[Shemet’s] a guy that we rely on to do a lot of different things for us, and is a little bit of a Swiss army knife in some ways,” Cummiskey said. “One of the top IMers in the conference, but can swim at a high level and a lot of different things and helps us align dual meets in freestyle, mid distance and breaststroke. He’s just a great competitor and has looked good so far this year.”

Lanfear and Kroon also contributed individual event wins to the men’s victory on Saturday. Kroon continued his momentum in breaststroke events with a sweep, winning the 100 breaststroke in 56.42 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:05.43, while Lanfear got a hat trick with wins in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.77, the 100 fly by clocking in a 48.63 and securing a pool record of his own with a 49.53 in 100 back.

Also adding first-place points in the men’s win was senior Jake Vecchio in the 200 fly with a time of 1:52.70 and sophomore Liam Preston taking top honors in the 500 freestyle by punching in a 4:38.47. Preston was also a part of BU’s first-place 200 free relay squad, finishing in 1:23.44 alongside seniors Sandon Karinsky and Liam Murphy and freshman Cullin Cole.

“A lot of those guys are upperclassmen, so they have been through this and know what they need to do to be ready to go,” Cummiskey said. “Also, they are great competitors, so they know what they need to do to get it done. They’ve grown into those roles and are doing a great job competing and doing what we need them to do in those dual meats.”

The women remained neck-and-neck with the Bulldogs for much of the meet. Contributing to the effort were pool records in the 100 and 200 breast by senior Courtney Moane and junior Lauren Kuzma respectively with times of 1:04.06 and 2:21.37, with Moane also part of a first-place 400 medley relay effort alongside sophomore Olivia Philbrick, freshman Haley Nowak and senior Maddie Hoover, finishing in 3:47.47.

Alongside anchoring, Hoover contributed three event wins — the senior swept the freestyle events as she punched in a 52.79 in the 100, 1:53.50 in the 200 and a 5:08.11 in the 500. Meanwhile, with a score of 244.30 sophomore Elizabeth Tirado won her second diving event of the season in the three-meter.

“I think [Triado] has done great,” Cummiskey said. “Some strong competition this weekend, and to do very well, she’s definitely going to be relied on as our most consistent option [in women’s dives] … She’s still kind of growing into that role, so [Triado] has done well.”

The women’s contest came down to the 200-yard freestyle relay, where the Bearcats came just .06 seconds short of the gold and thus the event win. Despite the defeat on the women’s side, Cummiskey says he was happy with the overall outcome.

Look at the outcome of last year’s duel meet with Bryant,” Cummiskey said. “They beat us by 60 points or so … So to take it down to the last race shows our women are far ahead of where we were last year.”

BU is scheduled for another weekend doubleheader, starting at Cornell on Friday, Nov. 3. The first event is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Teagle Pool in Ithaca, New York.