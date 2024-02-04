As per usual tradition, Pipe Dream asked local officials and faculty for their Superbowl picks.

Brian Rose, Binghamton University Vice President for Student Affairs

Chiefs 26, 49ers 23

“Edge goes to the team with the best quarterback and best celebrity fan. Brock Purdy is not irrelevant, but he’s not [Patrick] Mahomes. [Taylor] Swift versus the long-haired dude from ‘Workaholics’ — no contest.”

Stephen Ortiz, Executive Director of University Scholars

Chiefs 31, 49ers 28

“Florida Gators on roster — KC 5, SF 0.”

Donald Nieman, BU Professor of History, former Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Chiefs 30, 49ers 27

“The Chiefs have a dominant defense, an adequate running game and a couple of good receivers. But the game changer is [Mahomes] and a team chemistry that seems to always allow it to pull the rabbit out of the hat. It will be exciting.”

Jared Kraham, Binghamton Mayor

Chiefs 24, 49ers 23

“San Francisco seems unstoppable when Purdy, [Christian] McCaffrey and [Deebo] Samuel are all healthy and playing. However, can I really pick [Purdy] over [Mahomes]? When it comes to focus and game management, Super Bowl games are just different. Mahomes has been there before.”

Megan Heiman, Deputy Mayor of Binghamton and former Pipe Dream Sports Editor (‘12-’13)

Chiefs 27, 49ers 24

“Don’t expect a gold rush in Vegas this weekend. Mahomes is fearless on the big stage, and no one is better than [Travis] Kelce at finding a blank space in the end zone. The Niners know that all too well. Long story short — there shouldn’t be any champagne problems in the Chiefs’ locker room after this one.”