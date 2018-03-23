On the second episode of Pipe Dream Bearcast, we speak with All-American Long Jumper Keishorea Armstrong (00:25), predict the NBA Western Conference champion, discuss March Madness, and debate hot topics in New York sports ranging from Frank Ntilikina to the NFL draft (14:25).

This episode was hosted by sports editors Samuel Ditchek and Evan Cole, sports intern Justin Zion and contributing writer Julian Guevara. The show is edited by Jillian Forstadt. Thank you to Ryan Madigan and David O’Brian for their help and support of the show.