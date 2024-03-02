Chenery surpasses 1,000 point mark, Binghamton captures fourth straight America East (AE) playoff berth.

After falling to UMass Lowell 87-80 last Thursday, the Binghamton men’s basketball team held off Maine in overtime to capture a 76-74 victory at home. Despite holding an eight-point lead at halftime, BU’s was unable to maintain the advantage as the game was knotted at 62 at the end of regulation — sending the game to overtime. In overtime, the Bearcats held off the Black Bears to secure the win and a spot in the America East (AE) playoffs.

“It’s funny,” said Binghamton head coach Levell Sanders. “Some of the guys, especially [freshman forward Gavin Walsh], were talking about how they were going to shoot the lights out today and we actually did … It was a big-time win [and] I felt it was a total team effort.”

As Maine (13-16, 5-9 AE ) netted a five-point run to open scoring, Binghamton (13-14,5-9 AE) found its offensive footing when senior forward Nehemiah Benson muscled his way to the rim followed by senior forward Tariq Balogun slamming down a dunk to make it 5-4. Not long after, senior guard Armon Harried knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to give BU the lead at 10-7.

As Binghamton continued its consistency on the offensive end, the Bearcats’ defense kept Maine at bay — holding Maine to two-for-eight shooting from the three-point line on the half. These efforts led to the biggest lead of the night at 29-16 after junior guard Tymu Chenery knocked down his second three-pointer of the night. Eventually, Maine gained some momentum, cutting the BU lead to as little as five. To end off the half, graduate student guard Dan Petcash drained a corner three-pointer to give the Bearcats a 39-31 lead entering halftime.

“Because [Maine was] playing a three-two zone, they got three guys in the top,” Sanders said. “So once they rebounded, they were getting out running in transition. We had to be a little bit more conscious of that, and I thought we were.”

Binghamton struggled to begin the second half, going 1-for-6 from the field in the opening stretch. Maine capitalized with a 14-2 run to take the lead at 45-41. A turnaround jumper from Harried broke BU’s dry spell from the floor, before Petcash sunk another corner three to cut the Black Bears lead to one. Binghamton remained in striking distance as a three-pointer and layup from Walsh brought the Bearcats within three at 55-52.

“Early in the second half, we had some turnovers that allowed [Maine] to get out and get some easy baskets and relax,” Sanders said.

The momentum swung back in Binghamton’s favor for the first time in the second after Petcash and Harried made back-to-back three-pointers to retake the lead at 60-58. After the Black Bears knotted it up at the free throw line, Walsh made it 62-60 in favor of the Bearcats with a layup. After Maine tied things up once again, Binghamton forced a shot clock violation with 12 seconds left and received possession. However, the Bearcats were unable to capitalize as the game went to overtime, tied at 62.

“We think we do a good job of guarding Maine when we play against them,” Sanders said. “We were trying to just tell our guys to protect the basketball, and if we protect the basketball we can guard them, [and] we can stop them.”

BU started off overtime strong with Petcash recording a steal, Walsh making a pair of free throws from and Chenery lay one in as BU earned a 66-62 advantage. After Maine went on a 6-0 run of its own, Benson answered with a turnaround jumper to tie it at 68. Chenery then gave BU the lead and broke 1,000 points all in one layup, followed up with a score from Benson to make it 72-68 with 34 seconds to go. While the squads traded free throws, Binghamton stayed ahead the rest of the way to secure a 76-74 victory.

“Everybody believed in me to have the ball in my hands and make stuff happen,” Harried said. “So when I was bringing the ball up, I was looking for those people that believed in me to make plays as well, so I think it was the whole team’s effort.”

Leading the way on offense with 17 points was Walsh, followed by Harried, who racked up 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. With its win Thursday, Binghamton clinched its fourth straight AE playoff appearance and its third under Sanders.

Binghamton will celebrate senior day during its final regular season home against UNH on Saturday, March 2. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center in Vestal, New York.