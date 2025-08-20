Binghamton men’s basketball welcomes nine new players, seven from the transfer portal and two freshmen commits.

Following this summer’s offseason, Binghamton men’s basketball head coach Levell Sanders’ squad faces one of the most significant single-season transformations of his tenure. After losing several significant contributors, including leading scorer guard Tymu Chenery ‘25 and single-season rebounds record holder forward Gavin Walsh, the team looks to retool with a large incoming class of seven transfers and two freshman commits.

Headlining the incoming freshman class is Binghamton’s third-highest rated recruit in program history, freshman guard Jayden Kelsey. He was ranked a three-star recruit by 247sports.com after averaging 10 points per game as a junior at Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The final freshman commit is freshman guard Jake Blackburn, who ranked the 49th recruit in New England by newenglandrecruitingreport.com.

BU’s class also includes four transfers from Division I NCAA Programs. Senior center Demetrius Lilley joins the Bearcats from La Salle, where he averaged 7.7 points per game and 5.8 rebounds in his junior year. A former three-star recruit rated by rivals.com, junior guard Jeremiah Quigley will look to rebound from an off year at George Mason, where he scored just 1.2 points per game, and replicate his freshman season at Iona, where he averaged 10.8 points.

Junior guard Bryson Wilson joins BU after averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game during his sophomore campaign at Buffalo. Rounding off the Division I transfers is redshirt freshman guard Nevin Ibroci, transferring from Oral Roberts.

Three transfers from NCAA Division II joined Binghamton’s incoming class. Transferring from Fort Valley State is forward Sayerr Senghore, who scored 13.1 points per game while shooting 57 percent from the field in his 19 appearances during the 2024-2025 season. Junior guard Ryan Richardson joins Binghamton after a single season at NJCAA Missouri State-West Plains, where he averaged 11 points and a team-leading three assists per game. Rounding out Binghamton’s incoming class is junior forward Zyier Beverly, who averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game at NJCAA East Los Angeles College during its 2024-2025 season, ending the season 27-3.

Binghamton’s incoming class looks to build off a 2024-2025 campaign in which BU went 15-17.