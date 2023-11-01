Sophomore Brandon Conner tied for 24th place with a score of 154/10 over par for BU at the Veterans Intercollegiate Tournament over the weekend.

Conner, Sitts capture top-30 finishes.

Following an eighth-place finish at the Lehigh Invitational, the Bearcats ventured to Eastern Long Island this Monday and Tuesday where they placed 11th out of 12 teams at the Veteran’s Intercollegiate Tournament at Sedonack Golf Club in Southampton, New York — concluding their performance with a score of 629/53 over par.

“Things just added up to the score that unfortunately we thought we were going to do better on,” said Binghamton head coach Bernie Herceg. “It was a great tournament … a great experience for [the team] because it was probably one of the best, [and hardest] courses we’ve ever played.”

The Bearcats finished the first day with a score of 306/18 over par. Sophomore Brandon Conner led the way for BU in the first round of the tournament as he shot 70/2 under par. Conner finished day one tied for fourth place in the individual rankings going into round two.

“[Conner] had a great first round,” Herceg said. “He played very consistently, made a few putts, really just played solid all day.”

Meanwhile, junior Ryan Millevoi ended his day one performance shooting 78/6 over par. Fifth-year Evan Sitts and sophomore Harrison Blech both ended by shooting 79/7 over par. Rounding out the Bearcat’s day one was sophomore Sean Shen who earned a score of 86/14 over par.

“It was definitely a long day,” Herceg said. “We had a rain delay, then we had an hour fog delay. We were in the second wave, so by the time we made the turn to come around the weather shifted. The temperature dropped 20 degrees, and the wind picked up.”

On day two, the Bearcats struggled to match their pace on day one, recording a score of 323/35 over par. Sitts, however, would improve from his performance on day one. He scored 76/4 over par despite poor weather conditions for one of the best scores of the round. Sitts’ day two score propelled him to a tied for 27th place finish and an overall score of 155/11 over par.

“[Sitts] played really well,” Herceg said. “The conditions were just so tough … he fought back, he had good composure and he was striking the ball well and was making some putts. So under those conditions, it was a really good round.”

The other Bearcat’s scores from day two included a score of 80/8 over par from Shen who finished tied for 53rd. Millevoi concluded with an 11-over-par performance in round two — finishing tied for 45th place. Conner could not keep up his productive round one performance due to the tough weather conditions; shooting 12 over par, as he ultimately finished tied for 24th place. Lastly, Blech’s second day ended with a score of 13 over par, good enough for 52nd place overall.

“We knew it was going to be that tough,” Herceg said. “It was difficult hitting consistent shots in that type of weather.”

By the end of round two, the Bearcats’ second-round effort ultimately dropped them from 10th to 11th place overall, as the team finished the tournament with a score of 629/53 over par. Ultimately, LIU emerged victorious and earned a first-place finish — shooting 582/6 over par for the tournament.

As Binghamton concluded its fall season at the Veteran’s Collegiate Tournament, Coach Herceg reflected on the fall season and what the squad will look to work on come spring.

“We progressed from the year before which is great to see,” Herceg said. “Conner really stepped up his game, we had some under-par rounds [and] we had a chance to win our home tournament. We were definitely making some strides in the right direction. Going into the winter we have the resources to keep working hard and to get ready for the spring.”

With Binghamton’s fall season now concluded, the spring portion of Binghamton’s schedule will be announced at a later date.