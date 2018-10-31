Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Jared Goff (LAR): Returning to form after a few mediocre fantasy performances, Goff had an incredibly efficient outing against the Packers, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Goff could have an even bigger week this Sunday as he takes on the Saints’ bottom-tier defense. This season, New Orleans has allowed the third highest number fantasy points to quarterbacks in ESPN standard leagues, which bodes well for Goff.

Philip Rivers (LAC): The other starting quarterback in Los Angeles, Rivers is coming off a bye to face a stout Seahawks defense. Despite the tough matchup, Rivers’ gunslinger playing style allows him to put up respectable numbers in nearly every game. Having thrown for at least two touchdowns in each game this season, Rivers remains a reliable starter this week.

Sit:

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): While Roethlisberger has begun to buck his career-long trend of struggling on the road this season, he has a particularly discouraging matchup this week in the Ravens. Big Ben put up his second-worst fantasy performance of the season against Baltimore in week four. Leave Roethlisberger on your bench this week, as he has a low ceiling and floor.

If you’re desperate:

Alex Smith (WAS): Smith has put up pedestrian numbers of late; he last topped 200 passing yards in week five against the Saints. Smith faces a similarly lackluster defense in the Falcons this week. With the potential to eclipse 200 passing yards and throw for multiple touchdowns, Smith makes for a solid fill-in option this week.

Running back

Start:

Nick Chubb (CLE): Now entering his third week since the departure of Carlos Hyde, Chubb is better acclimated to his new role as the Browns’ lead back. Expected to get nearly 20 touches and handle goal-line carries, Chubb could break out this week against a leaky Chiefs front seven.

Aaron Jones (GB): Jones’ fantasy production has little to do with his workload, as he has proven to be an effective player when given touches. After receiving 12 carries last week and with Ty Montgomery now in Baltimore, Jones is trending upward as a high-upside fantasy option.

Sit:

Alex Collins (BAL): A somewhat reliable producer to this point, Collins often sees just enough usage to warrant starting him. However, a daunting matchup against a top-tier Steelers run defense will make it tough for Collins to find running room.

If you’re desperate:

Doug Martin (OAK): Martin is certainly not an inspiring option at running back, but he will see the workload necessary for a solid performance this Thursday. After getting 15 touches last week, Martin has a decent chance to find the end zone against the 49ers.

Wide receiver

Start:

Kenny Golladay (DET): With Golden Tate traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Golladay should return to his status as a top-two target in Detroit. Despite facing an elite Vikings defense, Golladay will see enough targets to provide a high floor this week.

Cooper Kupp (LAR): Kupp is expected to return to the Rams’ lineup this week after nursing a knee injury. One of Jared Goff and Sean McVay’s favorite weapons, Kupp should return to form as the elite receiver he was to start the year.

Sit:

Doug Baldwin (SEA): Baldwin has only topped 45 receiving yards once this season and has failed to reach the end zone. Despite his undeniable talent, Baldwin has been too unreliable to start in fantasy lineups this season.

If you’re desperate:

Courtland Sutton (DEN): With Demaryius Thomas getting traded to the Houston Texans, Sutton now has a great opportunity to fill Thomas’ void. After topping 50 receiving yards or scoring one touchdown in each of his past five games, Sutton now has a significantly higher ceiling with Thomas out of the picture.

Tight end

Start:

Jordan Reed (WAS): Despite being available in every game this season, Reed has had a considerably low ceiling in his seven games played this season. He has a get-right matchup this week against a decimated Falcons defense, facing injuries particularly at linebacker and safety, the two positions most frequently deployed to guard Reed. Start Reed with confidence in a bounce-back game this week.

Kyle Rudolph (MIN): Rudolph has also struggled mightily of late, failing to top 45 yards in each week since week four and has yet to reach the end zone since week three. Going up against the Lions, who currently rank 23rd in tight end fantasy defense in ESPN point-per-reception leagues, Rudolph has a decent chance to put together a solid performance this week.

Sit:

Benjamin Watson (NO): Watson has had an up and down year, and this week’s matchup against the Rams is likely to be a down week. Los Angeles has shut down its opposing tight ends in all but two weeks this season, spelling trouble for Watson’s fantasy prospects.

If you’re desperate:

Chris Herndon (NYJ): Herndon has certainly made the most of his targets recently. Despite running only 11 routes per game in the past three weeks, Herndon has found the end zone in each of his past three games, making him a decent dart throw at tight end this week.