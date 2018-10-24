Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Jared Goff (LAR): Goff has put up pedestrian numbers the past few weeks, but much of his lack of production is due to game flow, which has led to a run-heavy attack centered around Todd Gurley, which is never a bad idea. However, this week’s matchup with a high-powered Packers offense will force the Rams to throw the ball more, boding well for Goff’s fantasy value this week.

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): Big Ben has been reliable this season, tallying at least 20 points in ESPN standard leagues in four of his six games to this point. Roethlisberger is always a threat to put up gaudy statistics at home, and this week’s matchup against the Browns offers similar upside.

Sit:

Matthew Stafford (DET): Stafford has been lacking in passing yards relative to previous years due to the emergence of Kerryon Johnson at running back. While this is a positive for Detroit’s outlook in real life, this makes Stafford a tough option to trust in fantasy football. His floor remains low against the Seahawks this week.

If you’re desperate:

Jameis Winston (TB): Winston returned to the starting lineup and solidified himself as a reliable fantasy option, passing for at least 365 yards in each of his two starts. Now facing a porous Bengals defense on the road, Winston possesses plenty of upside this week.

Running back

Start:

Kenyan Drake (MIA): Drake has begun to round into last year’s form over the past few weeks, totaling at least 70 yards from scrimmage in each of his past three games, adding two touchdowns. The Texans pose a strong threat defensively, but when Drake is at his peak, he’s viable to break a long run against any defense.

Isaiah Crowell (NYJ): Crowell is going to have ample opportunity in the near future, as Bilal Powell was just put in injured reserve with a neck injury. While Chicago has a very stout defense, the volume of work that Crowell should receive this Sunday warrants starting him.

Sit:

Carlos Hyde (JAX): Getting acclimated with a new team, Hyde should ease into the action with Jacksonville. Splitting carries with T.J. Yeldon at best, Hyde offers little upside this week against the Eagles.

If you’re desperate:

Jalen Richard (OAK): Richard will see more snaps with Marshawn Lynch out for the foreseeable future. One of Derek Carr’s favorite options in the passing game, Richard should rack up receptions on checkdowns in the Raiders’ archaic offense.

Wide receiver

Start:

John Brown (BAL): Brown is always a big play threat with his speed, and he demonstrated a relatively high floor this season, posting at least 55 yards or one touchdown in all but one game this season. Brown can be relied on to put up similar numbers against the Panthers this week.

Doug Baldwin (SEA): Baldwin had his first encouraging performance of the week in his last game, catching six passes for 91 yards against the Raiders. The Lions have been burned by wide receivers recently, making Baldwin a solid start this week.

Sit:

Larry Fitzgerald (ARI): Fitzgerald totaled at least 40 yards for the first time since week one and scored his first touchdown of the season against the Broncos last week. Unfortunately, the helplessness of the Cardinals offense prevents Fitzgerald from possessing much upside, if any, on a weekly basis.

If you’re desperate:

Danny Amendola (MIA): Amendola is in a great position to rack up targets this week, as most of the Dolphins’ top receivers will be out this week. Due to the volume of work he’s expected to receive, Amendola is a high-floor option against the Texans.

Tight end

Start:

Eric Ebron (IND): Ebron finally came back to Earth last week, posting three catches for 31 yards against the Bills. However, he’s in prime position to bounce back against a Raiders defense that has been gashed repeatedly this season.

Trey Burton (CHI): Burton posted season-highs in receptions (9) and yards (126) while catching his fourth touchdown in his past five games. Having emerged as a consistent red zone option for Mitchell Trubisky, Burton should put up another solid performance against the Jets this week.

Sit:

Kyle Rudolph (MIN): Catching only one pass last week, Rudolph has fallen toward the bottom in the list in Kirk Cousins’ favorite targets. With a floor of nearly zero points and an already-low ceiling, owners should look for another tight end to start moving forward.

If you’re desperate:

O.J. Howard (TB): Howard is in the midst of a breakout year, and he should keep his momentum going against the Bengals this week. Fully replacing Cameron Brate as the team’s top tight end, Howard is the Bucs’ most reliable target over the middle of the field.