Smolar, Bernstein each victorious in three events

Tyler Gorman/Contributing Photographer The men’s swimming and diving team swept Niagara on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Purple Eagles by a score of 172 to 107. Close

The Binghamton swimming and diving teams turned in a dominant performance to open the season this weekend. Strong showings from both the men’s and women’s teams resulted in Binghamton sweeping Saturday’s meet. The men defeated Niagara 172-107, while the women bested Niagara 161-109 and Siena 171-94.

The Bearcats did not lose a single event during the meet, which prompted BU head coach Brad Smith to appear that he was pleased with the results.

“Out of an ideal situation, this was most ideal for us,” Smith said. “I mean, we swam lights out, dove lights out from start to finish. We really couldn’t have wished for a better outcome.”

Smith mentioned sophomore Katie Smolar, seniors Alex Brion and Brooke Pettis and junior Ross Bernstein as standout performers.

Smolar and Bernstein both came out victorious in three events. Smolar won the women’s 1,000 freestyle event (10:37.83), 500 (5:11.93) and 200 (1:56.24), while Bernstein conquered the men’s 200 butterfly (1:53.97) and 400 IM (4:20.89). He and senior Matthew DeVito had equal times of 52.86 in the 100 fly, good enough for the athletes to share first place in the event.

Brion captured both the men’s 50 free (21.15) and 100 free (47.42) and came close to breaking the pool record of Brian McKenna, ‘17, in the 50 free (20.99). Smith applauded Brion for not being seeded and still producing a near record-breaking time.

Pettis finished first in the women’s 100 fly (57.87) and 200 fly (2:09.66).

The men’s swimming team also secured victories from junior Dylan Van Manen in the 200 free (59.34) and 500 free (4:55.30), senior Max Willard in the 1,000 (10:05.96) and fellow senior Zachary Kaplan in the 200 back (1:56.64).

Binghamton’s female swimmers were just as successful as their male teammates on Saturday. First place went to junior Sydney Atendido in the 100 breast (53.45), junior Kaitlyn Lange in the 100 free (55.61) and junior Olivia Santos in the 50 free (25.11).

Binghamton’s divers were as successful as their swimming counterparts. Freshman Chris Egan won the three-meter diving competition (291.15), and sophomore David Walters almost scored the NCAA Zone Championship standard of 300.00 in the one-meter diving event (291.97).

Triumphant women divers included freshman Amanda McGraw, who scored 261.75 in the one-meter dive, and sophomore Sophia Howard in the three-meter dive (251.10).

Both the men and women from Binghamton won their relays to conclude Saturday’s events.

After being injured earlier in the week, the team did not know what to expect from sophomore Shane Morris, but Smith raved about the sophomore after the meet. The coach even considered Morris one of the most improved swimmers returning from last year.

“Morris absolutely crushed it,” Smith said. “He obviously earned the right to be that 200-meter relay.”

Smith was also impressed with freshman Kelli O’Shea’s first collegiate victory in the women’s 200 breast and 400 IM (4:45.53).

Notable freshman showings came from Ryan Board and Belen Marriaga. Board captured his first win in college during the 100 breast (59.35), while Marriaga produced strong times in the 100 free (54.94), 200 fly (2:16.33) and 100 fly (1:00.01). Her time in the 200 fly was her personal best.

Despite the success across the board, Smith said his team can produce even better results.

“No one’s really hit their potential yet,” Smith said. “We don’t want them to yet, not until championships.”

It’s been a strenuous week for the Bearcats as they were forced to practice in the East Gym pool due to issues with the Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center’s pool. These issues led to the cancellation of the scheduled Oct. 6 meet as a way to provide an optimal competition environment for the athletes.

The men and women were still able to generate dominating scores in their opening meet, and Smith credits this to the team captains.

“Captains kept the morale up,” Smith said. “It’s a reflection of the leadership and the morale of the team.”

Binghamton men’s and women’s teams are set to face Colgate University on Oct. 27 at the Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center in Vestal, New York. The men are scheduled to begin at noon, and the women are set to begin at 1 p.m.