Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Andy Dalton (CIN): Demonstrating the capability of being a reliable streamer, Dalton has proven to exploit poor pass defenses and faces a Kansas City defense that just allowed 43 points last Sunday night. Dalton should thrive against a defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in ESPN standard scoring leagues this season.

Jameis Winston (TB): Making his first start since last season, Winston reclaimed his job with authority in week six, throwing for 395 yards and four touchdowns against the Falcons. This week, Winston should continue to feel comfortable in the pocket against a bottom-tier Browns pass rush.

Sit:

Deshaun Watson (HOU): Watson’s propensity to commit turnovers has held him back from becoming an elite fantasy quarterback this season, as he has thrown at least one interception in each of his past eight games. It doesn’t get any easier this week as Watson will face a Jacksonville defense that will constantly have him throwing under pressure.

If you’re desperate:

Mitchell Trubisky (CHI): Trubisky has been on fire recently, throwing for nine touchdowns and just one interception in his past two games. He gets another friendly matchup against the Patriots this week and should gash their weakened secondary.

Running back

Start:

Tarik Cohen (CHI): With Chicago changing to a more pass-happy approach, Cohen has made his presence felt in a more expanded role. Recording at least seven receptions and 90 yards in each of his past two outings, Cohen has emerged as a top-20 running back option, particularly in point-per-reception leagues.

Corey Clement (PHI): In Philadelphia’s first game since Jay Ajayi was put on injured reserve, Clement split snaps with Wendell Smallwood, but saw the bulk of goal-line work and scored one touchdown on 14 touches against the Giants. With his volume of work, Clement makes for a savvy flex play against a Panthers defense that has struggled to defend versatile running backs.

Sit:

Lamar Miller (HOU): Miller’s workload has not been the issue, but his lack of run blocking and explosiveness has led to many inefficient performances. Averaging only 52 rushing yards per game and without a rushing touchdown this season, Miller shouldn’t be expected to turn his year around by facing Jacksonville’s elite front seven.

If you’re desperate:

Ito Smith (ATL): Smith has shown a nose for the end zone in his rookie campaign, scoring a touchdown in each of his past three games. With Devonta Freeman out for the foreseeable future, Smith should see ample opportunity to produce, beginning this week against a woeful Giants defense.

Wide receiver

Start:

Sammy Watkins (KC): Having another inconsistent season, Watkins has not broken out of his tendency to be a boom-or-bust fantasy option. However, he has an encouraging matchup against the Bengals’ burnable secondary. Watkins’ big-play ability should be on display this week.

Josh Gordon (NE): Gordon has reportedly climbed up New England’s depth chart and should be used more extensively this week. The Bears have been carved up by wide receivers within any competent offense this year, giving Tom Brady ample opportunity to feature his newest receiving weapon.

Sit:

Marvin Jones Jr. (DET): Falling behind Kenny Golladay in production, Jones has yet to top four receptions in a game this season. While he is still a red zone threat, Jones is too touchdown-dependent to trust in your starting lineup this week.

If you’re desperate:

Taylor Gabriel (CHI): Gabriel has topped 100 receiving yards in each of his past two games. As Trubisky’s top vertical receiving threat, Gabriel should be able to get behind a burnable Patriots defense this week and have another explosive fantasy performance.

Tight end

Start:

David Njoku (CLE): Tied for the team lead in targets, Njoku’s workload has led to low-end starter production. He is poised for a strong performance against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Austin Hooper (ATL): Hooper has now put together back-to-back strong performances, catching nine passes for at least 70 yards in each of the past two weeks. Now getting a more consistent share of targets, Hooper should be considered a low-end starter this week.

Sit:

Kyle Rudolph (MIN): Rudolph has topped 60 receiving yards only once this season and has lost his status as the team’s top red-zone threat, catching only two touchdowns this season. Rudolph’s only redeeming factor is the lack of depth at the tight end position, making him a fringe starter this week.

If you’re desperate:

C.J. Uzomah (CIN): Uzomah filled in admirably as the Bengals’ starting tight end last week, catching six passes for 54 yards. In a favorable matchup against the Chiefs, Uzomah could break out this week with the potential for many big passing plays over the middle.