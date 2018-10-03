Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Andrew Luck (IND): After putting together a surgical performance against the Texans last week, Luck looks to carry his momentum on a short week when he squares off with the Patriots tonight. Entering the game as underdogs, the Colts could use a pass-happy attack as they attempt to keep pace with New England.

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): Typically a fringe fantasy starter, Roethlisberger has an extremely favorable matchup this week against the Falcons, a team that is regularly engaged in shootouts. Big Ben has a massive upside this week in a great opportunity to produce at home.

Sit:

Russell Wilson (SEA): Backed by one of the league’s worst offensive lines and a banged-up group of skill-position players, Wilson’s disappointing start to the fantasy season has little to do with his ability. Facing a Rams team, which has one of the most talent-laden defenses in the league, will not help Wilson’s fantasy prospects this week.

If you’re desperate:

Andy Dalton (CIN): Dalton took advantage of his matchup with the Falcons in week four, passing for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He has a chance to produce similar numbers against a Dolphins defense that has been suspect defending the pass this season.

Running back

Start:

T.J. Yeldon (JAX): With Leonard Fournette still recovering from a hamstring injury, Yeldon is in position to be prominently featured this week. Going up against a Chiefs defense, which has allowed four rushing touchdowns to running backs already, Yeldon will have a great chance at finding the end zone this week.

Aaron Jones (GB): Jones has shown to be the Packers’ best inside rusher out of the team’s committee of Jones, Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams. Facing off against a Lions defense that has struggled to contain running backs, Jones has a strong opportunity to break off a few long runs this Sunday.

Sit:

Mark Ingram Jr. (NO): Ingram’s role is extremely uncertain due to his return from suspension and the dominance of Alvin Kamara, who currently ranks first in total fantasy points for ESPN points-per-reception leagues. Ingram’s owners are best suited using a wait-and-see approach until his role is more solidified.

If you’re desperate:

Nyheim Hines (IND): Hines has proven to be one of the most frequently used running backs in the passing game and is in line for a heavy workload against the Patriots tonight. The combination of the Colts’ likelihood of airing it out and the absence of T.Y. Hilton give Hines a chance to put up prolific numbers.

Wide receiver

Start:

Julian Edelman (NE): The other prominent fantasy asset to return from suspension this week, Edelman is expected to maintain his featured role in the Patriots’ offense. With Rob Gronkowski dealing with an ankle injury, Edelman should be heavily targeted by Tom Brady in his return.

John Brown (BAL): One of the new additions for the Ravens’ passing attack, Brown has quickly emerged as one of Joe Flacco’s favorite targets. Averaging an explosive 22.5 yards per catch, Brown’s big-play ability makes him a viable option against a burnable Browns secondary.

Sit:

Larry Fitzgerald (ARI): Battling a lingering hamstring injury, Fitzgerald’s effectiveness has taken a hit. Even in an intriguing matchup with the 49ers, Fitzgerald does not possess a floor high enough to warrant starting him.

If you’re desperate:

Kenny Stills (MIA): Miami’s slow-paced, run-heavy attack has limited Stills’ overall upside, but he still has a high ceiling on any given week due to his ability to get behind the defense and score long touchdowns. Matched up with a porous Bengals secondary, Stills should have some chances to pull off some big plays this week.

Tight end

Start:

Vance McDonald (PIT): Used almost exclusively in the passing game, McDonald was asked to run block on only three snaps last week. Facing the Falcons in what could be a shootout, McDonald should find success over the middle this week.

Austin Hooper (ATL): On the other side of the ball in a potential shootout, Hooper should also have ample opportunity to rack up yards up the seam.

Sit:

Jimmy Graham (GB): While it still makes sense to start Graham due to the lack of depth at tight end, expectations should certainly be tempered for the former Pro Bowler. Graham hasn’t been used much as a vertical threat this year, and his limited role makes him more of a low-end starter moving forward.

If you’re desperate:

Antonio Gates (LAC): Still playing on very limited snap count and splitting routes run with Virgil Green, Gates’ role has prevented him from being a reliable fantasy option. If your starting tight end is on a bye this week, Gates has some value as a touchdown-dependent streamer against a weak Raiders defense.