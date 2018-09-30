Eisenberg reaches 'A' singles consolation final

The courts were on fire at the Army Invitational in West Point, New York this past weekend. The competitive, three-day tennis event featured 20 different teams with three double and five single flights. The Binghamton women’s tennis team had a great showing, with junior Samara Eisenberg carrying herself to the consolation finals after three ferocious wins in the Flight A singles to headline the Bearcats’ performances.

Eisenberg began the tennis meet on the wrong foot, dropping her opening match to Montana sophomore Julia Ronney and bouncing her to the consolation bracket. Once there, however, Eisenberg turned her fortunes around with three consecutive victories. She took down undefeated junior Gloria Son of Army in the semifinals, catapulting her to the consolation finals. This match ended with a loss to NJIT freshman Joleta Budiman (8-4), but brought Eisenberg to 7-4 in the tennis season so far.

Elsewhere, the Bearcats saw mixed results in the rest of their matches. Of the various doubles teams, sophomore Michelle Eisenberg and senior Maria Pandya were the only group to advance past the first round, defeating their opponents from Sacred Heart by a score of 6-3. In singles matches, two freshmen battled each other in Binghamton’s Emma Deimling and Colgate’s Madi Kiani, with Deimling winning by a large margin, 8-1. Senior Tiffany Dun took down freshman Nicole Li of Fordham, but the Bearcats suffered their fair share of losses as well, with many falling in the first round of their flights.

Mixed into the results were an injury to Pandya and a walkover to sophomore Emily Kong, but Binghamton continues to play strong after competing in three tournaments this season with tight sets, close matches and passion. The Bearcats’ women’s tennis team will appear next in the ITA East Regional hosted by Yale in New Haven, Connecticut starting Oct. 11.