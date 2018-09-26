Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Philip Rivers (LAC): Rivers has continued to be a dependable starter to begin the season, posting at least two touchdowns in each game of his season. Expect for him to explode against a 49ers defense that may be without cornerback Richard Sherman this weekend.

Andy Dalton (CIN): Dalton threw for an impressive 352 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers this weekend, but had a potentially gaudy fantasy performance mired by four interceptions. This week, his turnover numbers should drop as he faces a Falcons defense that is missing three of its best defenders in Ricardo Allen, Deion Jones and Keanu Neal.

Sit:

Kirk Cousins (MIN): Cousins had a miserable game when the entire Vikings roster was blindsided by the Bills team, which was firing on all cylinders. The road ahead doesn’t get easier for Cousins as he faces a Super Bowl contender in the Rams on a short week.

If you’re desperate:

Ryan Tannehill (MIA): Owned in only 20 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues, Tannehill sneakily provides strong streamer value on a consistent basis. Leading the Dolphins against a Patriots defense that has yet to look intimidating, Tannehill possesses a high floor this Sunday.

Running back

Start:

Chris Carson (SEA): After Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Carson was benched because he was “gassed” from playing special teams in week two, Carson handled 32 carries to turn in an effective performance against the Cowboys in week three. Carson’s presumed workload provides him with a great chance to produce against a bottom-tier Cardinals run defense.

James White (NE): White has produced as a top-20 running back in point per reception leagues, and has room to build on these performances as Rex Burkhead was placed on injured reserve yesterday. Averaging only nine touches per game to this point, White’s presumed-to-be expanded workload should lead to a good game against the Dolphins.

Sit:

Royce Freeman (DEN): Freeman handled 14 touches and found the end zone against the Ravens last week, but his usage was primarily due to the ejection of Phillip Lindsay. Keep Freeman on your bench as his skill set doesn’t fit strongly against the Chiefs’ defense.

If you’re desperate:

Javorius Allen (BAL): Buck Allen’s adept ability to both catch the ball and be a threat on the goal line has provided him enough opportunity to score four touchdowns and record 4.3 receptions per game this season. Allen’s versatility makes him a decent play against the Steelers.

Wide receivers

Start:

Mike Williams (LAC): Drafted seventh overall in the 2017 draft and finally healthy, Williams is now justifying why the Chargers invested such a high pick in the former Clemson standout. Showing great ability to find the end zone, Williams should keep his momentum going against the 49ers this week.

Sterling Shepard (NYG): Shepard finally broke out against the Texans last week, catching six passes for 80 yards and his first touchdown of the season. He should be able to build on this performance against a Saints defense, which has already allowed nine touchdowns this season.

Sit:

Chris Hogan (NE): Poised to start the season strongly with Julian Edelman suspended, Hogan has been a disappointment to fantasy owners to this point. Now with Josh Gordon joining the mix in New England, Hogan’s fantasy stock continues to trend down.

If you’re desperate:

Ted Ginn Jr. (NO): Ginn has been limited with a knee injury in practice this week, but if he suits up against the Giants, Ginn makes for a sneaky desperation play this week in what could be a shootout in MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

Tight end

Start:

Tyler Eifert (CIN): With A.J. Green nursing a groin injury, Eifert could be in line for expanded usage, particularly in the red zone, against Atlanta. The Falcons’ injuries at linebacker and safety also give Eifert an enticing individual matchup.

Benjamin Watson (NO): Watson’s appeal is similar to Ginn’s, as Watson is playing in what could likely be a shootout against the Giants. New York has particularly struggled to cover tight ends in recent years, so Watson should get open frequently over the middle of the field.

Sit:

Kyle Rudolph (MIN): Rudolph salvaged a rough outing with a touchdown against the Bills last week, but has a tough matchup against an elite Rams front seven tonight.

If you’re desperate:

Vance McDonald (PIT): Electrifying stiff-arm aside, McDonald put together a strong performance against the Bucs on Monday night, totaling 112 yards and a touchdown. He could find more success as Ben Roethlisberger’s safety valve against a stout Ravens defense this Sunday night.