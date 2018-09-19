Bearcats surrender three consecutive goals in loss

Sidney Slon/Pipe Dream Photographer Sophomore midfielder Noah Luescher rifled off four shots in Tuesday’s match against George Washington, including the Bearcats’ second goal in the ninth minute. Close

Entering its fourth overtime game of the season, the Binghamton men’s soccer team hoped for a more successful result than the prior three. A goal from George Washington sophomore midfielder Oscar Haynes Brown dashed those hopes just 1:10 into the third period of play with a goal to put the Colonials (4-3-0) up 3-2. Binghamton (1-5-2) started the game the strongest it has all season with a goal by junior forward Haris Brkovic in the sixth minute. To continue the powerful beginning to the game, sophomore midfielder Noah Luescher scored the Bearcats’ second and final goal just three minutes later.

“We were outstanding. Perhaps the best start to the match we’ve had in a long time,” said BU head coach Paul Marco. “We were great in all facets of the game. Fifteen minutes in, we probably should have been three or four nil up.”

The Bearcats continued to play a strong first half, but missed a couple of opportunities. Binghamton carried its 2-0 edge into halftime and seemed to have the game locked down.

Entering the second half, the flow of the game stayed where it was in the first, with the Bearcats outshooting the Colonials 10-3 with 30 minutes left. However, in the 69th minute, a George Washington throw scooted by redshirt junior goalkeeper Chris Shutler and cut the lead in half.

“We conceded a really soft goal again,” Marco said. “It’s a throw-in, our goalkeeper comes to get it, we miss it and it bounces into our goal.”

Just 11 minutes later, the Colonials found the back of the net once more, this time conventionally. An errant shot deflected and landed at the feet of George Washington freshman defender Marcelo Lage, and suddenly, the game was tied.

“Some of it is just bad luck,” Marco said. “The second goal, the kid takes a shot off-target that hits one of their guys and falls to his feet.”

Now with the momentum fully on the side of George Washington, the Colonials looked to take the lead. Facing 12 shots in the second half, Shutler kept his team from going down with six saves, including three in the last 10 minutes. Once the overtime period started, it was over before either of the teams could get in a rhythm as Haynes Brown found the back of the net to give the Colonials their fourth win of the season. Errors such as those committed in the game are part of the reason why the Bearcats have only won a single game this season.

“That’s been our story all year,” Marco said. “If we can stop shooting ourselves in the foot we’re gonna be a really good team.”

Next up for the Bearcats is their conference opener against Hartford. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday from the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.