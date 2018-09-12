Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Alex Smith (WAS): Smith put up an efficient Redskins debut on the road against the Cardinals last Sunday, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns without committing a turnover. He is poised to put up another solid game against the Colts this Sunday. Smith’s supporting cast of short-yardage specialists fits his skill set strongly, making him one of the safer week two options at QB.

Philip Rivers (LAC): Rivers put up gaudy numbers against the Chiefs to open the season and could have had an even better day if not for some drops by his receivers. A near-certainty to attempt at least 40 passes, Rivers should see similar success against the Bills’ defense, which gave up 47 points to the Ravens.

Sit:

Matt Ryan (ATL): Ryan has fallen far from the MVP campaign he posted two seasons ago and suffered a repeat performance of last year’s NFL Divisional playoff game against the Eagles this past Thursday. Despite an incredibly talented supporting cast, the change in offensive coordinators from Kyle Shanahan to Steve Sarkisian has crippled the Falcons red zone efficiency. Leave Ryan on your bench this week.

If you’re desperate:

Tyrod Taylor (CLE): Taylor’s ability to limit turnovers and be a dual-threat QB has consistently provided solid streamer value throughout the past couple of years. Now facing a Saints defense that was gashed by journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor is in good position to build on a solid week one performance. Owned in just 42.5 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues, Taylor provides a high floor for owners in need of a starter.

Running back

Start:

Lamar Miller (HOU): Miller’s productivity with the Texans has been significantly bolstered by the presence of Deshaun Watson, averaging 91.1 yards from scrimmage and totaling four touchdowns in eight games with Watson in the lineup. In comparison, he has averaged only 66 scrimmage yards with two total touchdowns without Houston’s starting QB. The Titans’ front seven showed some vulnerability last week against a less prolific Dolphins offense, providing Miller with a good opportunity to produce on Sunday.

Adrian Peterson (WAS): AP turned in a vintage performance against the Cardinals last week, handling 28 touches for 166 total yards and a touchdown. Peterson should continue to see a heavy workload on early downs within a conservative Washington offense. While these performances won’t be sustainable, ride with the veteran until he shows signs of rust.

Sit:

Jets RBs: Isaiah Crowell feasted while Bilal Powell enjoyed a decent performance against a deflated Lions defense on Monday night. This backfield’s strength on an NFL roster is exactly what caps its value in fantasy; its unpredictability affords opportunity for either back to thrive in any given game. Leave both of these backs on the bench for a home game against the Dolphins.

If you’re desperate:

Frank Gore (MIA): Gore certainly isn’t the most exciting option at this point in his career, but he is still getting enough touches to have a randomly good game. If your roster’s RBs aren’t inspiring, Gore could be a relatively safe option to plug and play this week.

Wide receiver

Start:

Quincy Enunwa (NYJ): Flying under the radar due to both neck surgery and the emergence of Robby Anderson, Enunwa was targeted on nearly half of his routes ran in week one. Frequently targeted as rookie Sam Darnold’s safety option, Enunwa should be a stable source of production this week, particularly in PPR leagues.

Emmanuel Sanders (DEN): Sanders absolutely torched the Seahawks’ defense in week one, and his 11 targets provide optimism for consistency moving forward. Facing a Raiders defense that recently traded its best player, Sanders is poised for a repeat performance in week two.

Sit:

Sammy Watkins (KC): Watkins has the speed and athleticism to explode any week, but is low on the totem pole in Kansas City, whose offense is laden with weapons. He could put up prolific numbers against Pittsburgh this week, but the odds are much more likely he totals 2 to 5 points.

If you’re desperate:

Kenny Golladay (DET): A preseason stud in 2017, Golladay appears to have secured a prominent role in the Lions’ passing attack this season. Considering Detroit barely runs the ball, it is not a concern that Golladay is behind both Golden Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. on the depth chart. In a very pass-happy offense facing a mediocre 49ers secondary, Golladay could have similar production to Monday’s even-catch, 114-yard performance this week.

Tight end

Start:

Jared Cook (OAK): Old-school head coach Jon Gruden and QB Derek Carr have at least one thing in common: an affinity for check downs. This leaves Cook in a surprisingly bright spot moving forward, as both Carr and Gruden are fine with feeding him targets over the likes of Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson.

George Kittle (SF): In an offense lacking proven weapons, Kittle can provide sneaky value as one of Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite targets. Leading the team in targets last week against Minnesota, Kittle should have plenty of opportunity to succeed against the Lions this week.

Sit:

David Njoku (CLE): Njoku was a trendy pick in fantasy drafts this summer due to his eye-popping athleticism and perceived role within a vaunted Browns offense. He still struggles with drops and is not a reliable option heading into week two.

If you’re desperate:

Eric Ebron (IND): Ebron will not see nearly as many routes as teammate Jack Doyle, but he should still factor in as a weapon for the Colts in the red zone this Sunday. Playing a position with very little depth, Ebron has as much opportunity as many tight ends to find the end zone this week.