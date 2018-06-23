Bearcat all-stars headlining 2018 sports

As the 2018 fall season rolls around, watch out for some of these “Bearcats to bet on”:

Men’s soccer: Noah Luescher

Rachel Tomei/Staff Photographer



Last season, then-freshman midfielder Noah Luescher made his debut on the BU men’s soccer team with an impressive impact. Over the course of regular-season play, Luescher racked up three goals and a team-high five assists. He was also named America East (AE) Rookie of the Week twice and earned the AE Rookie of the Year distinction following the conclusion of the 2017 season. If Luescher continues to develop, he could look to have another noteworthy season in 2018, and could power his team to the postseason.

Women’s soccer: Kayla Sagger

Rebecca Kiss/Photography Editor



Rising senior forward Kayla Saager was integral in propelling the women’s soccer team to secure a bid in the AE Tournament during the 2017 season with 11 goals and seven assists. Her efforts also gave her the third-highest scoring output in Binghamton’s Division 1 program history. In her last year as a Bearcat, Saager will likely be hungry for redemption as the women’s soccer team was eliminated from conference playoffs after just one game last season. Expect Saager and the team to make a comeback in the 2018 season.

Volleyball: Gaby Alicea

Rebecca Kiss/Photography Editor



With the departure of former volleyball star Sarah Ngo, standout rising senior Gaby Alicea will certainly be at the center of the BU team this season. Alicea earned a team-high 381 kills last year, contributing to earn her the distinction of AE player of the week on three separate occasions. Finishing in second place in the AE postseason tournament in 2017, the volleyball team will undoubtedly seek to repeat last season’s success with Alicea at the center of its 2018 squad.

Women’s basketball: Kai Moon

Ariel Kachuro/Assistant Photography Editor



Although basketball season seems far away, the women’s basketball team will begin practice quite soon, and with the departure of star players Imani Watkins and Alyssa James, rising junior Kai Moon will have another opportunity to shine. Last year, Moon certainly served as Watkins’ “Robin” as she was second-highest scorer on the team and No. 14 in the AE conference. Her skill helped fill in the gaps when Watkins and James underperformed, and with their absence this season, she will be the face of the program. With the help of her teammates, Moon may be able to spearhead a push for a long postseason run.

Men’s basketball: Thomas Bruce

Rosalie Coschignano/Staff Photographer



When basketball season rolls around, be sure to watch out for rising senior forward Thomas Bruce of the men’s team. Bruce and his teammates played a disappointing 2017 season, but Bruce’s individual performance offered a bright spot. He led the AE conference in blocks, put up nine double-doubles during the year and set a number of Binghamton school records. Having lost a number of seniors and taking on new recruits, Bruce will need to fuel the team to a more successful season than last year.

Wrestling: Frankie Garcia

Jon Flores/Staff Photographer



Perhaps one of Binghamton’s most successful programs, the BU wrestling team sent two competitors to the NCAA championships this year, one of whom was rising junior Frankie Garcia. Holding his own, Garcia was able to earn a victory at the national level, and reached day two of the competition before ultimately falling. After a successful season last year, Garcia will likely be looking toward a second appearance at the NCAA championships come spring 2019. Wrestling in the 149-pound weight class, Garcia’s career at Binghamton is certainly shaping up to be memorable.