BU will immediately begin search for replacement

Pipe Dream Archives Close

Binghamton women’s basketball head coach Linda Cimino announced Friday afternoon that she has accepted the head coach position at St. Francis College in Brooklyn, prompting BU’s head coach search to begin immediately.

“We appreciate all that Linda has done to rebuild our women’s basketball program and we wish her all the best at St. Francis,” said Director of Athletics Patrick Elliott, per bubearcats.com. “I know she has strong ties to the New York metropolitan area and she will undoubtedly do a great job for St. Francis. We will miss her at Binghamton.”

Cimino guided the Bearcats to a 20-12 record this past season while reaching a national postseason berth as the team qualified for the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) for the first time ever. It was also the first time in 17 years that Binghamton captured at least 20 victories.

It is no secret that the program mightily improved with her at the helm. The team went from recording four wins in 2014-15 to 20 victories this season. Binghamton has posted on average slightly over 15 wins and has gone at least .500 in conference play for the past three years.

She is no stranger to lifting struggling teams to new heights even prior to BU. During her time as a head coach for Caldwell College, she inherited a team that earned just eight wins and went on to lead her squad to 18 victories in only the second year.

Cimino will take over the duties of former Terriers head coach John Thurston next season.