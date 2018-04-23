Wegmann pitches three-run shutout in only win

Ariel Kachuro/Pipe Dream Photographer Senior starting pitcher Nick Wegmann threw a complete, scoreless game against Albany in the Bearcats’ only win of the weekend. Close

With bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth, BU redshirt sophomore infielder Alex Baratta hit a fly ball deep to center field, but it was corralled by Albany’s defense. Senior pitcher Joe Orlando was able to tag up on the play to cut the Bearcats’ deficit to 3-2 as redshirt sophomore outfielder Daniel Franchi came to the plate. A deep shot to the right-center field wall would have plated at least the tying run, but a leaping grab at the wall sealed the fate for the Bearcats as they lost 3-2 to the Great Danes in game one of the doubleheader on Saturday.

Game two was dominated by senior starter Nick Wegmann, who threw a three-hit shutout en route to a 2-0 win. Game three on Sunday started off well for the Bearcats, but in the end they lost by a 6-4 margin. Overall, the Bearcats dropped to 10-22-1 (6-9 America East) after the three-game set against Albany (17-16, 7-8 AE).

During game one, after giving up a run in the fourth and two in the sixth, Binghamton was in a 3-0 hole. BU got a run back in the bottom of the seventh off of two walks and a wild pitch. The Bearcats scored another run in the bottom of the ninth but failed to tie it up in game one. Junior starter Nick Gallagher was credited with the loss after pitching six innings and surrendering three runs.

Game two featured a lockdown performance by Wegmann, who didn’t allow a run throughout the seven-inning game. Both pitchers got off to a good start, but in the bottom of the fourth, the Bearcats broke the stalemate. Following a lead-off double by senior outfielder CJ Krowiak, senior designated hitter Pat Britt hit a two-run homer over the right-field wall to give the Bearcats the 2-0 edge. These two hits were Binghamton’s only two of the game, but came in at a timely manner as the 2-0 score ended up being the final.

The Bearcats started off the rubber match of the series well, jumping ahead 3-0 after the first inning. After a walk, hit-by-pitch and a single loaded the bases, senior shortstop Paul Rufo hit a two-RBI double followed by a sacrifice fly by senior infielder Luke Tevlin to conclude scoring for the inning.

With runners on the corners and no outs in the top of the sixth, redshirt senior starter Jacob Wloczewski attempted to pitch his way out of a jam. Once he struck out one batter, he seemed to be well on his way, but after a ground ball, which seemed to be a double-play ball, only got one out at second, the inning began to unravel. With one run already in, a ball got lost in the sun for an RBI double. Wloczewski then left the game and two walks later, a two-run single gave the Great Danes the lead. The Bearcats contained the inning to only four runs, but lost their advantage.

They did, however, tie it up in the bottom half of the sixth off of an RBI single from freshman infielder Jake Evans. This was ultimately the last run that Binghamton scored during the series as runs in the eighth and ninth propelled Albany to a 6-4 victory.

The Bearcats are set to face Cornell on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.

