Former quarterback earns promotion to Mets' Double-A affiliate

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson New York Mets' Tim Tebow bats during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Friday, March 2, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Close

Tebow Time is officially coming to the Triple Cities, as the New York Mets have announced that outfielder Tim Tebow has been promoted to the team’s Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tebow will immediately be moved into a starting role come spring, according to reports.

The move comes in Tebow’s second year as a part of the Mets organization. The outfielder started off 2017 with a bang, hitting a home run on his first at-bat with the Columbia Fireflies, a Single-A affiliate belonging to the Mets. He was soon upgraded to the St. Lucie Mets, also Single-A, where again he hit a home run in his first game with the club. Tebow went on to accumulate a batting average of .231, along with 50 hits, five home runs and 29 RBIs in 62 games with St. Lucie.

Tebow, 30, participated in spring training this year with the major league team. His outing was not successful, going 1 for 18 at the plate, and he was eventually dismissed. The poor performance, however, seemingly has not had a major impact on general manager Sandy Alderson and the Mets’ decision to send Tebow up the next rung of the ladder to Binghamton.

For Tebow, this upgrade is the newest chapter in his unusual, multisport career. Before he got involved in professional baseball, Tebow was well-known as a quarterback. He gained national recognition during his college years in Florida under head coach Urban Meyer. While with the Gators, Tebow won two national championships in 2006 and 2008, as well as the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, in 2007.

In 2010, Tebow was drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos. His rookie season was a quiet one, but the next year he was given the starting role after a 1-3 start to the season. Tebow went on to bring the Broncos back into contention, including an impressive six-game winning streak. He became known that season for often leading his team from early deficits — when the team was in the midst of a comeback, it was said that they were in “Tebow Time.” The former quarterback eventually led the Broncos to an AFC West title game and a playoff victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following the acquisition of quarterback Peyton Manning by the Broncos, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets, where he took a significant step back. He was the backup quarterback behind Mark Sanchez and didn’t see much playing time during the season. He eventually fractured his ribs, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. In the ensuing offseason, Tebow was released. Following a few years on various teams’ practice squads and a brief broadcasting stint with ESPN, Tebow turned his eye toward baseball, eventually signing with the Mets, where he seems to have found a comfortable home.

Tebow and the Rumble Ponies will get their season underway on Thursday, April 5 with a home game against the Portland Sea Dogs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton, NY.