Lackluster pitching costs Bearcats first two contests against Northwestern State

Rebecca Kiss/Assistant Photo Editor Senior outfielder CJ Krowiak went four-for-six with two RBIs in baseball’s only victory of its opening series. Close

After committing six errors and many more unforced mistakes over its three-game series this weekend, the Binghamton baseball team (1-2) walked away with a victory and two losses against Northwestern State University this weekend during a three-game series in Louisiana.

In the opening game on Friday, junior pitcher Nick Gallagher took the mound. Amassing six strikeouts over his 3 1/5 innings of play, his start was flawed by five walks, including two with the bases loaded. Sophomore pitcher Jake Miller relieved him and pitched until the end of the seventh inning.

He allowed no hits, but due to back-to-back errors, the Demons (2-1) scored their third run during the sixth inning of play. Down 3-2, Binghamton had opportunities in both the eighth and ninth innings to tie it up, but stranded four base runners in those two frames to lose the opener. Although the Bearcats’ pitching staff struck out 12 batters, four HBP, seven walks and three errors ultimately costed them the game.

Binghamton’s pitching woes continued the following day when redshirt senior pitcher Jacob Wloczewski took the mound. Over 4 1/10 innings, Wloczewski struck out seven players, but walked three and hit three batters. In addition, he threw three wild pitches, ultimately giving up three earned runs. In contrast to the previous game, the bullpen struggled, giving up five earned runs over 3 1/5 innings, along with two walks and two more hit batters. In addition, the defense gave up an unearned run.

The pitching staff was not alone in its struggles Saturday, however. The Bearcats only put up six base runners throughout the game, and as a team, struck out 15 times out of only 30 at-bats. After 11 free passes Friday, the Bearcats gave another 10 in the second game of the series, falling 9-1.

After two very disappointing games, Binghamton finally got its composure Sunday as the team clobbered Northwestern State, 10-3. The pitching finally picked up as starting senior pitcher Nick Wegmann pitched six innings, allowing one run on five hits. The pitching staff finished the day with three earned runs on eight hits. Additionally, Binghamton’s offense finally found its groove on Sunday, reaching base on 22 of its 40 plate appearances, tallying 15 hits, six walks and a HBP. The defense continued its struggles, surrendering another unearned run after tallying two errors.

Standout senior outfielder CJ Krowiak helped lead the way for the Bearcats during in the final game, hitting a single in the second inning that drove two men home as BU secured an advantage that it kept for the remainder of the game.

Next up for the Bearcats is a three-game series against Liberty from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25. The games will be held in Lynchburg, Virginia. First pitch from Liberty Baseball Stadium is set for Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.