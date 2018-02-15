Following disappointing end to last year, Binghamton eyes AE Championship

Katherine Scott/Staff Photographer After losing both of its games as the top seed in the 2017 America East Tournament, the Binghamton baseball team looks to rebound with a healthier roster this season. Close

The Binghamton baseball team is ready to start its season off this Friday against Northwestern State after prepping during the preseason. Junior starter Nick Gallagher, 2017 America East Pitcher of the Year, will get the ball Friday to start the season. Gallagher, along with redshirt senior Jake Wloczewski and senior Nick Wegmann, will round out the three starting pitchers for the Bearcats this season.

“I can’t remember the last time we had all three conference starters back heading into a season,” Sinicki said. “If those guys just pitch their abilities, I think we’re in really good shape.”

Following a disappointing conclusion last year, with two consecutive losses in the AE Tournament, the Bearcats earned an early exit from the playoffs. Several returning players, however, have some added motivation as they feel that they should have done better given how well the regular season went (30-13, 15-4 AE).

“They feel like they might have had something taken away from them last year because of a series of unfortunate injuries,” Sinicki said.

One of those injured, senior shortstop Paul Rufo, is looking to be able to contribute more this season. Rufo was dominating the stat sheet prior to his injury, acquiring a .347 batting average and 33 hits in 23 games before being sidelined.

“I’m really looking forward to just playing with my team [and] being able to contribute on the field,” Rufo said.

One major strength that both the coach and the players focused on is the team’s depth.

“We have a lot of depth in a lot of positions, especially our bullpen,” said senior catcher Jason Agresti. “We have a lot of depth in all positions around the field.”

Returning five players who hit over .300 last year, the offense doesn’t look as though it will slow down this upcoming season either. Senior outfielder CJ Krowiak started in all 43 games last season, accumulating a .326 average and leading the team with 57 hits and 43 runs, while Agresti returns following a 47-hit, 27-RBI season.

A preseason poll of AE coaches unanimously picked the Bearcats to win the conference. The team still feels as though it has something to prove, though, given its unceremonious early exit from the AE Tournament last season. Nevertheless, the Bearcats are extremely confident about the current state of their team and about the season ahead.

“I think this team — at least on paper — and how I feel about the personnel stacks up very well and very favorably with some teams that we’ve had, and went on to compete for conference championships, win conference championships, and get through the NCAA Tournament,” Sinicki added.

With conference play not fully ramping up until the beginning of April, Binghamton will be on the road for all of its nonconference games and two conference series against Stony Brook and UMBC. The Bearcats will kick off their season at Northwestern State this Friday, Feb. 16. First pitch from Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches, Louisiana is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.