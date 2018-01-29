Pipe Dream's fantasy basketball picks

Point Guard

Dejounte Murray (SAS): Approximately one week ago, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich announced his decision to bench four-time NBA champion and six-time NBA All-Star Tony Parker. Reduced to a reserve role, the 35-year-old guard surrendered his starting gig to Murray, denoting a major change of pace for the organization. With Parker relegated to the bench and receiving the Manu Ginóbili treatment, Murray has been succeeding on both ends at the point guard position. In a recent showdown with LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers, Murray nearly posted a triple-double with 19 points, 10 boards and seven steals. Although he may be incapable of being a prolific scorer on a nightly basis, Murray is worth owning due to his defensive and rebounding efficiency. Anytime you are able to own a Spurs starter, especially when Popovich is at the helm, you should consider it.

Shooting Guard

Darius Miller (NOP): With the unfortunate news breaking that DeMarcus Cousins ruptured his Achilles tendon on Friday night, Miller will certainly see a bump in both minutes and usage. Even though Miller has big shoes to fill in New Orleans, it’s certain that he will not be able to produce remotely close to Cousins. The increased playing time, however, will open up a great deal of opportunities for the 3-and-D swingman despite not getting the starting job for the Pelicans. In a previous contest against the Houston Rockets, Miller racked up 20 points, six triples and went perfect from the charity stripe. Owned in only 30 percent of Yahoo leagues, Miller may be worth a pick up if you can afford the roster spot.

Small Forward

Kyle Anderson (SAS): There’s a reason why Anderson has been referred to as ‘Slow Mo’ since his eighth-grade AAU days. Although he can bore you to death as you watch him slowly cut to the basket or drain a mid-range jumper, his value comes on the defensive end. Starting in place of the injured Kawhi Leonard, who has only played in nine games this season, Anderson typically covers opposing teams’ primary scoring threat. As an above-average defender, he has logged either a steal or a block in every game since Dec. 23. If you’re struggling defensively, Anderson is your guy, especially considering his season totals of 62 steals and 34 rejections at the midway point in the season.

Power Forward

Ed Davis (POR): The former North Carolina Tar Heel may only be averaging five points and seven rebounds on the season, but he has been extremely solid as of late. With averages of 10 points, 10 boards and one block in 23 minutes over his last five contests, Davis is showcasing his ability to crash the glass and protect the rim. It’s unquestionable that Davis will never light teams up from a points standpoint, but his potential to post a double-double on a nightly basis and be a defensive presence for an offense-reliant Portland Trail Blazers squad offers decent value for owners in deeper leagues.

Center

Bismack Biyombo (ORL): Although Biyombo’s limited value absolutely has an expiration date, with Nikola Vučević set to return to action next month, he has been an adequate starter for the Orlando Magic. The former No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft has never been a scoring big man, but he is certainly capable of being a team’s defensive anchor. Biyombo has had at least one block in his past six outings, including a 10-point, 16-rebound and five-block performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the waiver wire and the Orlando Magic thin with front court options, Biyombo’s shot-blocking prowess makes him worth considering if you struggle in that category as long as he continues to start.