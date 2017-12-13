Matt Dernlan steps down for personal reasons

Binghamton wrestling head coach Matt Dernlan announced his resignation on Wednesday afternoon, citing personal reasons. Dernlan’s announcement comes in the middle of his sixth season as head coach.

“We want to thank Matt for his work on behalf of Binghamton wrestling,” said Binghamton University Director of Athletics Patrick Elliott, according to bubearcats.com. “We wish him well in his future pursuits.”

According to bubearcats.com, assistant coach Kyle Borshoff will become the acting head coach for the team, effective immediately, and BU will conduct a national search for a new head coach in the spring semester. Neither Dernlan nor anyone in the athletics department was available for further comment.

Borshoff, now in his third season with the Bearcats, qualified for the NCAA Championships three times and earned NCAA All-American status twice at American University. After graduation, he spent five years with the Eagles as an assistant coach. During that time, American placed fifth at the NCAA Championships in 2011 and 19th in 2012.