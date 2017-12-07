Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Philip Rivers (LAC): Rivers has been consistently productive lately, posting at least 300 passing yards or multiple touchdowns in each of his past four games. Facing an injury-plagued Redskins defense, Rivers is poised to continue his momentum.

Alex Smith (KC): Smith busted out of a minor slump this past Sunday, torching the Jets for 366 passing yards, four touchdowns and a 70-yard rush. While Smith is not expected to repeat this performance, the Raiders’ porous defense gives him an opportunity to put up strong numbers. In most leagues’ first week of fantasy playoffs, Smith is worth starting.

Sit:

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): Roethlisberger has been on a tear, but runs into a tough matchup against the Ravens on Sunday night. Roethlisberger will have a difficult time going up against Baltimore’s strong front seven.

If you’re desperate:

Case Keenum (MIN): Keenum has quietly thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of his past five games, and has committed just three turnovers in that span. Going up against an elite Panthers defense, Keenum should only be replacing underperforming quarterbacks this week.

Running back

Start:

Rex Burkhead (NE): Scoring two touchdowns in each of his past two games, Burkhead is poised to dominate again this Monday night. Facing an almost nonexistent Dolphins run defense, Burkhead should be started in all leagues.

Derrick Henry (TEN): While he has not fully replaced DeMarco Murray for the Titans’ starting job, Henry has managed to be productive despite limited touches. Henry’s big-play ability gives him a high ceiling against a mediocre Cardinals defensive line.

Sit:

Jordan Howard (CHI): Howard has disappointed many fantasy owners who used a top-15 pick on him. Howard cannot be trusted in a playoff lineup given that he has failed to top seven fantasy points for three of the past four weeks, even in point-per-reception leagues. Keep Howard on the bench this week.

If you’re desperate:

Tevin Coleman (ATL): With the return of Devonta Freeman, Coleman logged only 11 touches in a loss to the Vikings last week. Against a Saints defense that struggles to defend dynamic RBs, Coleman should bounce back despite his limited role.

Wide receiver

Start:

Michael Crabtree (OAK): Crabtree returns from a one-game suspension as the Raiders’ clear-cut top receiver, while Amari Cooper is recovering from a concussion and ankle injury. Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is suspended for Sunday’s game, giving Crabtree a dreamlike matchup this week.

Josh Gordon (CLE): Gordon played his first NFL game since 2014 on Sunday and didn’t miss a beat, recording four receptions for 85 yards against the Chargers. The only other receiver to record at least 85 yards against Los Angeles this season was Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Having a much easier matchup in the Packers, Gordon should continue to post impressive numbers despite his risk.

Sit:

Jermaine Kearse (NYJ): Kearse has been phenomenal as of late, tallying a combined 262 receiving yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. His upside is severely limited this week, however, as he faces a Broncos secondary that is bolstered by the return of Aqib Talib.

If you’re desperate:

Marqise Lee (JAX): Lee has found the end zone in three of his past five matchups and has a surprisingly encouraging matchup in the Seahawks. Since losing Richard Sherman, Seattle’s secondary has struggled to contain opposing receivers, giving Lee a sneaky upside this week.

Tight end

Start:

Cameron Brate (TB): After slumping mightily with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, the return of Jameis Winston helped Brate return to starting status, scoring two touchdowns in last week’s game against the Packers. In an encouraging matchup against the Lions, Brate can be started with confidence.

Hunter Henry (LAC): Henry has been one of the main beneficiaries of Rivers’ strong play, totaling at least 75 receiving yards in each of his past two games. This week, he faces a Washington pass defense which ranks among the bottom of the league in yards allowed.

Sit:

Tyler Kroft (CIN): Kroft has proven to be a decent streaming option throughout the season, but has seen his role diminish as of late, recording only eight receptions over the past four weeks. Kroft has very low upside against the Bears this week.

If you’re desperate:

Jason Witten (DAL): The Giants remain incapable of defending tight ends, allowing either a touchdown or 60 receiving yards to the position in all but one game this season. Witten should find plenty of success against New York this Sunday