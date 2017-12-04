Pipe Dream's fantasy basketball picks

Point Guard



Alec Burks (UTA): Alongside Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell, Burks has been automatic offensively. While fellow teammate Rodney Hood continues to miss games with left ankle soreness, the Jazz have relied on Burks and Mitchell to dominate in the points column. Over his previous three contests, Burks has put up 24, 28 and 14 points, respectively. In addition to his points, he has not missed a free throw since Nov. 22, has had multiple-steal performances in four out of his last five showings and has averaged close to five assists this past fantasy week. With Hood out, Burks is certainly worth consideration in an owner’s lineup.

Shooting Guard

Zach LaVine (CHI): Understandably owned in only 72 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday evening, LaVine may be worth a stash, especially in deep leagues, as he is nearing his return from a torn ACL injury. Although Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg recognized this past Tuesday that LaVine will not be making his season debut until late December, LaVine was assigned to the NBA G League’s Windy City Bulls on Thursday. Owners may be hesitant to pick him up because of his injury history, but in an offense where Justin Holiday — yes Justin Holiday — averages almost 15 points per game, LaVine is definitely worth the stash.

Small Forward

Danilo Gallinari (LAC): In a similar situation to LaVine’s, Gallinari is worth a stash in deeper leagues based on his upcoming return. Injury reports indicate that he is making solid progress in his rehabilitation, although there is no concrete timetable for recovery for his strained left glute. Gallinari has participated in a series of pick-and-pop drills and some full-court conditioning over the past few days. With the assumption that he’ll be back on the hardwood in the near future, Gallinari will assuredly be the No. 1 option for the Los Angeles Clippers in the absence of All-Star power forward Blake Griffin.

Power Forward



Kenneth Faried (DEN): Capitalizing on injuries to Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic, Faried has been thriving in Denver recently. The high-flying power forward is a double-double machine who unquestionably brings intensity as soon as he steps onto the court. Through his past four contests, Faried averaged an estimated 10 boards and 13 points. As long as the injury bug continues to plague Nuggets head coach Mike Malone’s squad, Faried is worth a look as he’ll see an upward trend in minutes and usage.

Center



Zach Randolph (SAC): Father time has clearly not caught up to Randolph yet, as the Michigan State product has been dominating out in Sacramento. Randolph has logged double-digit scoring in every single contest since Nov. 18 to go along with at least five rebounds over that stretch as well. In addition to the output, the 36-year-old has given the Kings an unexpected amount of minutes while center Willie Cauley-Stein battles a nagging back injury. One year removed from playing for the grit-and-grind franchise that is the Memphis Grizzlies, Randolph is translating his two-dimensional style of play in a Kings uniform. As long as he possesses a starting role at the five, he is worth a pickup in standard leagues.