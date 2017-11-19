Pipe Dream's fantasy basketball picks

Point Guard



Spencer Dinwiddie (BKN): D’Angelo Russell is recovering from arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his knee, and the Nets are failing to offer any timetable on his return. In the meantime, Dinwiddie will continue to capitalize on his starting gig. Although the four-year man has never been a consistent option offensively, the streaky shooter is capable of exploding with regard to point production. For a team struggling with an injured backcourt, Brooklyn will look to Dinwiddie to be a primary scorer. In 14 contests this season, Dinwiddie is averaging 11 points, close to two 3-pointers and six assists. He may not be the point guard of the future, but Dinwiddie is certainly worth owning.

Shooting Guard



Will Barton (DEN): Experiencing an increase in minutes in his past several games due to Gary Harris nursing soreness in his shooting shoulder, Barton continues to be a reliable scoring option for the Denver Nuggets. On the season, Barton is logging approximately 30 minutes, two 3-pointers, five rebounds and 14 points per game. Barton is also shooting a career-best 40 percent from long range and 45 percent from the field. Similar to Dinwiddie in terms of offensive explosion, Barton posted 26 points against the Orlando Magic and 21 points against the Golden State Warriors. If you’re lacking in offensive output and 3-pointers, Barton is your guy.

Small Forward



Wesley Matthews (DAL): Fitting into the theme of offensive-minded wings, Matthews is another streaky shooter who gets buckets primarily from beyond the arc. Although he is having the second-worst season of his career in terms of points, Matthews remains a solid option for owners depending on threes and occasional steals. For head coach Rick Carlisle, Matthews has generally not succeeded in Dallas despite turning in several strong seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers. Regardless of his dip in production, Matthews remains a reliable 3-point option who periodically lights teams up. In his match against the Milwaukee Bucks, Matthews contributed six long balls, eight assists and two steals. Look to Matthews in deep leagues, especially if you’re lacking in the threes department.

Power Forward



Marcus Morris (BOS): Owned in only 53 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues as of Sunday evening, Morris provides decent value as the starting power forward for the Boston Celtics. With his ability to stretch the floor and play both the three and four, Morris does most of his damage from long range. While averaging close to 14 points per game, he crashes the glass to a degree on both ends. Although he has only suited up in eight matches due to injury, Morris has been beyond efficient offensively. The University of Kansas product is shooting a career best from deep (40.7 percent), the field (46.9 percent) and from the charity stripe (87.5 percent).

Center



John Henson (MIL): With the departure of former Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe, Henson has earned himself the starting job at the five. Even though the numbers are not there yet (6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game), Henson is certainly a player for owners to keep on their watch list. Henson grabs boards consistently, shoots well from the field and serves as the Bucks’ premier rim protector. He is not quite the double-double machine or a stat-sheet stuffer, but he is certainly capable of providing double-digit rebounds and points. Don’t expect too much from Henson while Giannis Antetokounmpo is running the show for head coach Jason Kidd