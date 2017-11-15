Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Alex Smith (KC): Smith is poised to put up huge numbers against a hapless Giants defense. Specifically, the Giants have been prone to allowing big plays in the passing game. The Chiefs are loaded with dynamic receivers such as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, who will give Smith the potential for a monster game this Sunday.

Derek Carr (OAK): Carr has posted at least 300 passing yards in each of his past three games and has a great chance of continuing this momentum against the Patriots. In what is expected to be a shootout, Carr should be able to turn in a strong fantasy performance this week.

Sit:

Matt Ryan (ATL): Ryan has yet to replicate the MVP numbers he tallied consistently last season, and that trend should continue this week as the Falcons travel to face an elite Seahawks defense. Even without Richard Sherman, Seattle still boasts a strong pass rush that should keep Ryan in check.

If you’re desperate:

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): Roethlisberger has proven he won’t put up otherworldly numbers anymore, but the Steelers still have an encouraging matchup this week. Facing a poor Titans secondary on short rest, Roethlisberger has a high floor tonight.

Running back

Start:

Doug Martin (TB): Martin has struggled mightily in recent weeks, accumulating only 58 yards on 28 carries in his past two games combined. However, he has an opportunity to turn his performance around against a Miami run defense that has been gashed by nearly every one of its opponents. Despite poor play recently, Martin has great potential this week.

Tevin Coleman (ATL): With Devonta Freeman likely out, Coleman will be the Falcons’ unquestioned lead back. Despite a daunting matchup with the Seahawks, the volume of touches Coleman will receive gives him a high floor.

Sit:

Alfred Morris (DAL): Despite leading a committee of Cowboys running backs sans Ezekiel Elliott, Morris was not able to produce much against a decent Falcons defense. Now facing a much more difficult matchup in the Eagles, both Morris’ opponent and competition within the backfield make him a risky play.

If you’re desperate:

Kenyan Drake (MIA): Drake has done a solid job of filling in for Jay Ajayi, rushing for at least 65 yards in each of his past two games. He has an encouraging matchup in the Buccaneers this week, giving him potential for another encouraging performance.

Wide receiver

Start:

Robert Woods (LAR): Woods has a tough matchup facing a stifling Vikings defense, but the breakout receiver has been too good to be left out of fantasy lineups, regardless of his opponent. Woods should be targeted heavily as he is coming off a 171-yard performance against the Texans.

DeVante Parker (MIA): Parker has flown under the radar this season, as he has recorded at least four receptions and 65 yards in every full game he has played. With the Buccaneers ranking among the bottom of the NFL in nearly every defensive category, Parker should be started this week.

Sit:

Jordy Nelson (GB): Nelson simply has not been the same receiver in the absence of Aaron Rodgers, failing to top 35 yards and not reaching the end zone in any of his games with Brett Hundley at quarterback. Nelson should be kept out of fantasy lineups this week.

If you’re desperate:

Jamison Crowder (WAS): Crowder has become Kirk Cousins’ favorite target of late, leading Washington in targets in each of his past two games played. Playing in the slot, Crowder should avoid unfavorable matchups against the Saints’ secondary and be able to get open often.

Tight end

Start:

Jared Cook (OAK): Cook has proven to take advantage of favorable matchups this season, and he gets another opportunity to continue this trend in what should be a shootout against the Patriots.

Jason Witten (DAL): Without Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys’ offense should be funneled more through its top receiving options — Dez Bryant and Witten. Witten should be able to perform well against an Eagles defense that has struggled to defend tight ends this year.

Sit:

Charles Clay (BUF): With the Bills’ questionable decision to bench Tyrod Taylor, Clay will now depend on Nathan Peterman for targets. Peterman’s lack of experience ultimately kills Clay’s fantasy value.

If you’re desperate:

Austin Hooper (ATL): Hooper remains involved in the Falcons’ game plan, so he should see a few targets in the red zone this week despite a tough matchup with the Seahawks.

