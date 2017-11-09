As both teams prepare for their respective seasons, the Binghamton men’s and women’s lacrosse squads have announced who will lead them in the upcoming campaign. For the men’s team, BU head coach Kevin McKeown has named senior midfielder Stephen Petrelli and redshirt junior defenseman Sal Fama as captains. Last year, Petrelli netted 15 goals and was named to the America East (AE) All-Tournament Team. Fama was named a captain last season as well, despite taking a redshirt year due to injury.

Petrelli and Fama will look to help the men’s team build on the success of a 2017 season, which featured BU finish as the runner-up in the AE Conference. Last year, the Bearcats won a program-record 11 games before losing to Albany in the finals of the conference tournament. Both players have the potential to have promising years, as Petrelli finished fourth on the team in points last season with 18 and Fama collected eight ground balls before his season was cut short.

On the women’s side, BU head coach Stephanie Allen selected graduate student midfielder Callon Williams, redshirt senior midfielder Jocelyn Penteck, redshirt senior attack Brianne Arthur and senior midfielder Miriam Ghabarou as captains for the 2018 season. Williams missed the majority of last season due to injury, but in the 2016 season, she scored a team-high 29 goals and earned nine assists. Last year, Penteck posted 16 goals and dished out six assists.

Williams, Penteck and Arthur have all been captains before, which should give them plenty of experience to lead the team again this year. For Ghabarou, this will be her first season as a captain, but her service on the Leadership Panel last year should aid her adjustment into the role. With regards to Williams, she appears to be a reliable option for the Bearcats, as she is the active career leader in goals (73), assists (21) and points (94). All four veterans seek to help the team rebound from a six-win season last year, in which they failed to reach the conference tournament.