Quarterback

Start:

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): Despite a wildly successful career to this point, Roethlisberger has yet to have an elite fantasy performance this season. His struggles should subside this week, however, as he faces an easily beatable Colts defense. Big Ben has multiple-touchdown upside this week.

Tyrod Taylor (BUF): Taylor continues to take advantage of an incredibly beneficial segment of his schedule. A matchup with the Saints this week gives Taylor plenty of opportunity to keep his momentum, as New Orleans has struggled to stop any offense this season. Taylor’s rushing ability and the debut of Kelvin Benjamin give Taylor a high floor heading into this week.

Sit:

Marcus Mariota (TEN): Mariota was projected to be a viable fantasy starting quarterback this season, but injuries and poor performance have prevented this forecast from coming to fruition. Facing a strong Bengals defensive line, Mariota will have little time to create an offense void of playmakers.

If you’re desperate:

Josh McCown (NYJ): McCown has quietly been a solid fantasy option this season, scoring multiple touchdowns in each of the past three weeks. Facing a bottom-tier Buccaneers defense, McCown should put together another quality game.

Running back

Start:

Orleans Darkwa (NYG): Recording at least 18 touches in two of the Giants’ last three games, Darkwa has taken the reins of the Giants’ backfield. Facing a 49ers defense that is frequently gashed by the run, Darkwa heads into Sunday’s matchup with a high ceiling.

Matt Forte (NYJ): After nursing an injury for most of the first five weeks, Forte has emerged as the Jets’ most productive running back upon his return. Now facing the Buccaneers, Forte’s versatility should enable him to gain plenty of yards both on carries and receptions.

Sit:

Rob Kelley (WAS): Kelley has simply struggled to gain yards on carries, which is extremely problematic, considering that he’s a running back. Despite scoring twice last week, Kelley stands little to no chance of repeating that performance against an elite Vikings front seven.

If you’re desperate:

James White (NE): Facing the Broncos, White certainly has a tough matchup this week. However, Tom Brady’s tendency to target White frequently gives the running back a steady floor.

Wide receiver

Start:

Adam Thielen (MIN): Thielen continues to be a favorite weapon in the Vikings’ offense, no matter who is playing at quarterback. On pace for 140 targets this season, Thielen is again a smart play against a burnable Redskins secondary.

Sterling Shepard (NYG): Shepard returned from an ankle injury last week and is the Giants’ only viable receiving threat apart from Evan Engram. Against the 49ers, Shepard should be peppered with targets and should have a couple of opportunities to find the end zone, as well.

Sit:

Davante Adams (GB): Following Aaron Rodgers’ collarbone injury, the entire Packers offense has regressed mightily. At wide receiver specifically, all three of Adams, Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb have seen significant drops in production. If possible, fantasy owners should look to trade these receivers as Rodgers is likely done for the season.

If you’re desperate:

Juju Smith-Schuster (PIT): Smith-Schuster has emerged as the Steelers’ second best receiver and possesses high upside in nearly any matchup due to the attention Antonio Brown draws from defensive backs. Against a porous Colts defense, Smith-Schuster also has a higher floor than usual this week.

Tight end

Start:

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ): Despite failing to produce in back-to-back weeks, Seferian-Jenkins has still seen enough targets to warrant a start this week. With most of his recent struggles being due to tough matchups, ASJ can right the ship against Tampa Bay.

Charles Clay (BUF): After being sidelined for three games with a knee injury, Clay is expected to make his return this week against the Saints. While the Saints have proven capable of defending opposing tight ends, Clay’s rapport with Taylor still gives him a stable floor.

Sit:

Hunter Henry (LAC): Henry’s momentum as the Chargers’ top tight end sputtered two weeks ago, recording only two receptions for 11 yards against a bottom-tier Patriots defense. Coming off a bye week, things do not get much easier for Henry, as he faces an elite Jaguars defense this Sunday.

If you’re desperate:

Austin Hooper (ATL): Hooper’s involvement in Atlanta’s passing game has steadily increased throughout this season, and he could be worth a start for a team with a tight end on a bye week. The combination of Hooper seeing six targets last week with Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman nursing injuries leaves Hooper as one of the Falcons’ top offensive options this week against the Cowboys.