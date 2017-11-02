Suffering its fourth consecutive loss, Binghamton fails to qualify for America East Tournament

Rachel Tomei/Staff Photographer Redshirt senior back Charlie Novoth showed extensive energy in his Senior Day game, creating turnovers for the Bearcats frequently in a 2-0 loss to Albany. Close

The pressure was on for the Binghamton men’s soccer team on Wednesday night as it played against Albany to secure its position in the upcoming America East (AE) Tournament. The intensity proved to be too much for the team as it walked off the field, down its second consecutive conference game. Albany (12-4-1, 4-2-1 AE) took the match, 2-0 and ended any hopes for BU (5-10-3, 1-4-2 AE) playoff contention.

Binghamton burst onto the field in the first half, racing to secure the ball at any opportunity. The team’s desperation to clinch the game was evident as redshirt senior back Charlie Novoth sprinted back and forth across the field to ensure possession.

The play was scrappy, with missed kicks and fouls abundant, but the Bearcats’ defensive tactics appeared to be working until the Great Danes gained possession and scored in the 24th minute of the first half. With 16 minutes left to go in the half, redshirt freshman back Kurt Wesch exited the field displaying signs of injury. He hopped off with the help of the Binghamton trainer and did not return to play for the remainder of the game.

Despite this, BU maintained focus and remained a contender in the game for the rest of the period, putting up shots against a strong Albany defense. The score remained at 1-0 entering halftime.

Binghamton came in hot to start the second half, trying to defeat the Great Danes offensively, but its efforts proved futile when, 25 minutes into the half, Albany netted another goal.

The Bearcats, clearly deterred by Albany’s 2-0 lead, were unsuccessful in making a comeback. As the match wore on, Binghamton’s back began to look more and more dejected. The game ended with an Albany victory, 2-0.

This was BU’s final home game and last game for the entire 2017 season. Heading into the match, the Bearcats were hoping for a victory to maintain sixth place in the AE standings and move on to the postseason tournament this weekend. With the loss, Binghamton is no longer able to qualify for the playoffs. Albany, currently seeded No. 3 in the conference, has already secured its place in the tournament.

Noticeably absent from play were senior forward Ben Ovetsky and freshman midfielder Noah Luescher. It is possible that BU head coach Paul Marco was hoping to rest them for Saturday’s AE Tournament Quarterfinals.

Aiding additionally to the Bearcats’ struggles was the perpetual rain during the match. Although there was no heavy downpour, the effects were evident. Players slid across the field repeatedly and missed kicks on the ball on numerous occasions.

For seniors Ovetsky, Novoth and Mike Kubik, this was the last game of their collegiate careers. They were honored in a ceremony on the field before the match began for BU’s Senior Day.

Since Binghamton did not qualify for the tournament, its season concludes with this match and its dream to complete “The Journey” and return to postseason play failed to come to fruition. The Bearcats end their season on four consecutive losses with their last win occurring on Oct. 17.