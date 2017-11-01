Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Alex Smith (KC): Following a subpar performance against the Broncos, Smith is poised to bounce back against the Cowboys. Facing a significantly easier matchup, Smith’s receivers should get open often, giving him the same big-play potential he’s flashed all year.

Tyrod Taylor (BUF): Taylor is in the midst of a streak of easy matchups, and it continues Thursday night against the Jets. With or without trade-deadline acquisition Kelvin Benjamin, Taylor again possesses a very high floor.

Sit:

Kirk Cousins (WAS): After underperforming in the pouring rain against the Cowboys, Cousins now faces the Seahawks’ elite defense. Still lacking chemistry with most of his receivers and with Jordan Reed unlikely to play, Cousins’ upside is extremely limited.

If you’re desperate:

Jared Goff (LAR): Goff faces a Giants secondary that is depleted due to injury and the suspension of 2017 Pro Bowl cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Goff’s receivers should get open easily, giving Goff high upside on Sunday.

Running back

Start:

Aaron Jones (GB): With Aaron Rodgers sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Packers have shifted their offensive focus to running the ball between the tackles, making Jones likely to receive at least 15 touches. Against a porous Detroit run defense, Jones could go well over 100 rushing yards on Monday.

Alex Collins (BAL): Collins has flashed big-play ability all season, and is now seeing the workload to produce consistently. After scampering for 118 rushing yards against Miami last week, Collins has another favorable matchup against the Titans.

Sit:

Jay Ajayi (PHI): While Ajayi’s move to Philadelphia bolsters his long-term fantasy potential, a matchup against the Broncos is daunting for any running back. Presumably splitting snaps with LeGarrette Blount for this week, Ajayi’s upside is limited.

If you’re desperate:

Marlon Mack (IND): Mack has proven to be effective with limited touches throughout the year. As the season has progressed, Mack’s workload has also increased. Despite facing a tough Texans run defense, Mack’s receiving ability gives him high upside.

Wide receiver

Start:

Will Fuller V (HOU): Fuller has scored at least one touchdown in each of the games he’s played this season, and is poised to have another explosive performance against a lackluster Colts secondary. Fuller’s game-breaking speed gives him multi-touchdown potential this Sunday.

Jarvis Landry (MIA): Lost in a struggling offense, Landry has had a very inconsistent year. However, he is poised for a strong game against a struggling Raiders secondary, as he should get open frequently.

Sit:

Emmanuel Sanders (DEN): Sanders is expected to return from an ankle injury that has nagged him for weeks. Being less explosive, coupled with Brock Osweiler starting at quarterback, leaves Sanders with an extremely low floor on Sunday.

If you’re desperate:

Robert Woods (LAR): Woods stands to benefit the most from the Giants’ shorthanded secondary as one of Goff’s favorite receivers. He should see plenty of targets this Sunday, providing a high floor.

Tight end

Start:

Jack Doyle (IND): In spite of nearly every other weapon struggling in the Colts’ offense, Doyle has managed to produce consistently, regardless of matchup. The Texans have struggled to cover tight ends this year, so Doyle has a strong chance of finding the end zone this Sunday.

Vernon Davis (WAS): Whenever Reed is inactive, which is often, Davis has proven to be a consistent fill-in option for Washington. Playing nearly every snap when starting, Davis has a steady floor even in a tough matchup with Seattle.

Sit:

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ): Seferian-Jenkins is facing a formidable group of Bills linebackers on Thursday. With a low ceiling, there are better options than ASJ this week.

If you’re desperate:

Austin Hooper (ATL): Hooper’s involvement in the Falcons’ game plan has oscillated throughout this season. With Devonta Freeman hurt, Hooper should see more targets than usual in the Falcons’ passing game against the Panthers.