Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Tyrod Taylor (BUF): Fresh off of a strong performance against the Buccaneers, Taylor now faces an extremely soft Raiders defense. Taylor’s rushing ability provides him with a high floor, and the Raiders’ struggling secondary allows for great upside as well.

Philip Rivers (LAC): Rivers has had an inconsistent season but has still proven capable of exploiting a weaker matchup. Going up against a Patriots defense that was dismantled by Josh McCown, Rivers has potential for a monster performance this Sunday.

Sit:

Alex Smith (KC): Despite being shockingly solid for most of this season, Smith has a daunting matchup against the Broncos this Monday night. His upside is significantly lower this week, as there are more enticing options for quarterback.

If you’re desperate:

Andy Dalton (CIN): Dalton has performed decently since the Bengals’ firing of offensive coordinator Ken Zampese. The Colts’ secondary is extremely hampered, and with the amount of weapons Dalton has, he possesses multiple-touchdown upside.

Running back

Start:

LeGarrette Blount (PHI): Blount has struggled outside of the red zone this season, yet he remains the Eagles’ top running back. Plus, in a dreamlike matchup against the 49ers, he should receive plenty of carries near the opponents’ goal line, providing a high ceiling.

Tevin Coleman (ATL): Coleman fell flat in a great opportunity against the Patriots, largely because of the Falcons trailing early. Now facing the Jets, Coleman will see plenty of touches, as Atlanta is expected to be leading or at least competitive, given this matchup.

Sit:

Ameer Abdullah (DET): Abdullah’s role has been marginalized this season, recording over 15 carries just twice to this point. With Matthew Stafford battling an ankle injury, the Steelers should be more focused on stopping the run, capping Abdullah’s potential.

If you’re desperate:

James White (NE): White has provided a steady floor this season, especially in points-per-reception leagues. The Chargers are one of the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to stopping receivers out of the backfield, so White has a high ceiling this week.

Wide receiver

Start:

Adam Thielen (MIN): With Stefon Diggs nursing a groin injury, Thielen is currently the Vikings’ top receiving option. Facing the Browns, Thielen should see plenty of targets and has big play potential against their soft secondary.

Marvin Jones Jr. (DET): Jones is another receiver who has vaulted up the depth chart due to injury. Golden Tate is unlikely to play, leaving Jones the possibility of seeing double-digit targets.

Sit:

T.Y. Hilton (IND): The Colts’ offense has been anemic without Andrew Luck, and now facing a very physical Bengals defense, Hilton lacks enough upside to warrant a start.

If you’re desperate:

Nelson Agholor (PHI): Agholor has quietly produced a big play threat for Philadelphia, scoring a touchdown in each of his last three games. Now facing a depleted 49ers defense, Agholor should be able to break free for another long touchdown this week.

Tight end

Start:

Hunter Henry (LAC): Henry is finally seeing enough playing time to justify a start. Henry also faces a fantastic matchup in the Patriots, and should be targeted often in what could be a shootout.

Jared Cook (OAK): Cook faces a Bills defense that has been surprisingly poor at covering tight ends. Cook has high upside as he should get open frequently.

Sit:

Jack Doyle (IND): Doyle is another victim of the Colts’ lack of strong QB play. It’s hard to envision him producing with Jacoby Brissett at the helm against a stingy Bengals defense.

If you’re desperate:

Tyler Kroft (CIN): Kroft has flown under the radar as a solid replacement for Tyler Eifert, who was recently placed on injured reserve. Kroft has touchdown upside against the Colts this week.