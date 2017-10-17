Quarterback

Start:

Carson Wentz (PHI): Wentz has impressed in his sophomore season and currently tallies the fourth-most points among QBs in ESPN standard scoring this year. Facing a depleted Washington secondary and posting three or more touchdowns in each of his last two games, Wentz is poised for another explosive performance on Monday.

Alex Smith (KC): Smith has proven capable of posting elite numbers when facing a weak pass rush, and the Raiders’ defense is well below average in getting to the QB. Smith has great potential this Thursday night.

Sit:

Jameis Winston (TB): If Winston plays this Sunday, he is facing a tough Bills defense that just defeated the Falcons’ potent attack. Leave Winston on your bench this week.

If you’re desperate:

Carson Palmer (ARI): Palmer just shredded the Buccaneers’ defense for three touchdowns last week. With the arrival of Adrian Peterson, the Cardinals’ offense looks rejuvenated. Against a decent Rams defense, an effective running game could give Palmer another opportunity to put up multiple touchdowns on Sunday.

Running back

Start:

Jerick McKinnon (MIN): McKinnon jumped on the opportunity given to him following Dalvin Cook’s injury, posting at least 95 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in each of the past two weeks. Facing a Ravens front that just allowed over 200 yards on the ground, McKinnon should have another big game this Sunday.

Tevin Coleman (ATL): While used sparingly, Coleman is incredibly efficient with his touches. Slated against a Patriots defense that cannot handle any aspect of the passing game, Coleman’s versatility gives him plenty of touchdown upside on Sunday night.

Sit:

Latavius Murray (MIN): Murray was given the first crack at seizing Cook’s role, but McKinnon has proven to be a significantly more effective back. Murray cannot be trusted in a starting lineup at this point.

If you’re desperate:

Derrick Henry (TEN): Despite being the clear secondary back to DeMarco Murray, the Titans are still actively looking to get Henry plenty of touches. Against the Browns’ almost nonexistent defense, Henry possesses a high ceiling.

Wide receiver

Start:

Chris Hogan (NE): Despite a lowly, one-catch performance against the Jets last week, Hogan is poised for a bounce-back game against the Falcons. Emerging as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets, Hogan has a high floor.

Rishard Matthews (TEN): Matthews has been extremely reliable this season and has incredible potential facing off against the Browns.

Sit:

Amari Cooper (OAK): Cooper has been in an extreme slump and a matchup against All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters will not help him regress to his normal self.

If you’re desperate:

Mohamed Sanu (ATL): Like Coleman, Sanu has big play potential against the Patriots’ weak secondary. He could rip off a few big plays in this potential shootout.

Tight end

Start:

Evan Engram (NYG): Engram has emerged as Eli Manning’s top target due to the lengthy injuries to all of the Giants’ top four receivers. Even facing a stingy Seattle defense, Engram still receives enough targets to warrant a start.

Cameron Brate (TB): Brate continues to produce as one of the Buccaneers’ favorite receiving options. Regardless of who starts at quarterback, Brate should see plenty of red-zone targets against the Bills.

Sit:

Martellus Bennett (GB): With Aaron Rodgers suffering a broken collarbone, the Packers’ passing offense has become severely depleted. Bennett’s targets will probably be ceded to more reliable receivers such as Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb.

If you’re desperate:

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (NYJ): ASJ has impressed mightily the past two weeks, posting at least six receptions and a touchdown in each of his past two games. He again holds plenty of upside as the Jets’ only viable red-zone threat against a shoddy Dolphins defense.