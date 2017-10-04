Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Jameis Winston (TB): Coming off a stellar performance against a struggling Giants defense, Winston looks to continue his momentum against a worse New England secondary. The Buccaneers’ offense could put up a plethora of points on Thursday night.

Matthew Stafford (DET): Stafford has yet to put up a solid performance since his week one explosion against the Cardinals. This week, he takes on a Panthers defense that poses far less of a threat than any of his previous three matchups.

Sit:

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): Roethlisberger goes against a surprisingly stingy Jaguars front on Sunday. Facing a stronger defensive line than he’s seen all season, Big Ben should be under heavy pressure all game.

If you’re desperate:

Deshaun Watson (HOU): Since being named the Texans’ starting QB in week two, Watson has exploded onto the fantasy scene, posting at least 300 passing yards and at least two touchdowns in each of the past two weeks. Watson’s versatility gives him the potential for a big game despite facing a tough Chiefs defense.

Running back

Start:

Latavius Murray (MIN): With Dalvin Cook sidelined for the rest of the year, Murray is poised to be the Vikings’ lead back. The combination of Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan’s suspension and Murray’s workload give him a high floor on Monday night.

Frank Gore (IND): Facing an extremely porous 49ers front seven, Gore will find plenty of open lanes on Sunday. He possesses high upside against his former team with Andrew Luck still sidelined.

Sit:

Doug Martin (TB): Martin is coming off a suspension, and uncertainty concerning his role this Thursday as well as great potential for Tampa Bay to abandon its run game makes Martin a risky play against the Patriots.

If you’re desperate:

Alex Collins (BAL): Receiving only around 10 touches per game, Collins has impressively surpassed 80 rushing yards in each of the past two weeks. His explosiveness gives him sneaky upside against a poor Raiders defense this week.

Wide receiver

Start:

Pierre Garcon (SF): In an otherwise anemic passing offense, Garcon has managed to receive a steady volume of targets and now faces a burnable Colts secondary. Garcon possesses a high ceiling in a matchup against his former team.

DeSean Jackson (TB): Jackson has struggled to consistently produce this year, posting over 40 yards just once in three games. He has a great opportunity to record some big plays against a Patriots defense that has struggled against vertical threats like Jackson.

Sit:

Amari Cooper (OAK): With EJ Manuel at QB, the Raiders’ top receiver cannot be trusted against a physical Ravens defense. Oakland will have a tough time offensively until Derek Carr returns from injury.

If you’re desperate:

Will Fuller (HOU): Fuller caught two touchdowns last week in his season debut. The Chiefs oddly rank among the bottom of the league in WR yards allowed, so Fuller has plenty of upside again this Sunday.

Tight end

Start:

Evan Engram (NYG): Engram has proven to be a reliable option in fantasy’s least reliable position. He again has a high floor against a suspect Chargers defense.

Martellus Bennett (GB): Bennett leads all Packers receivers in targets on the season. Playing against an injured Cowboys defense, Bennett has high upside this week.

Sit:

Kyle Rudolph (MIN): Rudolph has disappointed many owners this season, as Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have proven to be superior targets in the Vikings’ passing game. Rudolph’s floor is too low to warrant starting him.

If you’re desperate:

Cameron Brate (TB): The Patriots have not been able to defend any aspect of their opponents’ passing game this year. Brate has touchdown potential this Thursday as the Buccaneers will look to exploit New England’s pass defense frequently.