Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes in the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT): With age and durability issues, Roethlisberger is unlikely to put up a top-10 season. However, with the return of Martavis Bryant and facing an inexperienced Browns defense, Big Ben should post elite stats this week.

Eli Manning (NYG): After a very inconsistent 2016 season, the Giants made notable additions in Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram to open up the team’s passing attack. Even with a shaky offensive line, Manning will be throwing a lot on Sunday night in Dallas due to the Giants’ weak running game.

Sit:

Philip Rivers (LAC): Despite playing in a pass-happy offense, Rivers will struggle to connect with receivers against the Broncos’ elite defense.

If you’re desperate:

Carson Palmer (ARI): Palmer will be going deep a lot in what should be a shootout against Detroit, significantly raising his ceiling this week.

Running back

Start:

C.J. Anderson (DEN): Battling Jamaal Charles for playing time, Anderson may not receive a ton of touches this Monday, but he will still see the majority of snaps against a porous Chargers run defense.

Adrian Peterson (NO): Tasked with goal-line carries and looking to be more involved in the passing game, Peterson should have a sizable role on Monday, even with Mark Ingram, Jr. splitting carries. Peterson should see extended playing time against his former team, the Vikings.

Sit:

Mike Gillislee (NE): Gillislee has deservedly received plenty of hype during the offseason, as he looks to fill the LeGarrette Blount role in the Patriots’ offense. But while the attention is deserved, Gillislee faces an elite Chiefs run defense, severely limiting his upside.

If you’re desperate:

Jeremy Hill (CIN): Even with all the obsession surrounding rookie Joe Mixon, Hill remains atop the Bengals’ depth chart. He has high touchdown potential against the Ravens this week.

Wide receiver

Start:

Martavis Bryant (PIT): Coming off a suspension for all of last season, Bryant returns as the second option in the Steelers’ lethal passing attack. Bryant should have no issue making an immediate impact against the lowly Browns secondary.

Tyreek Hill (KC): Hill burst onto the scene last season with game-changing speed, cashing in on big plays. With the departure of Jeremy Maclin, Hill is now one of the top targets in a Chiefs offense that needs his skill set badly.

Sit:

Allen Robinson (JAX): Robinson’s talent alone should make him a no-brainer start at receiver, but putrid “quarterbacking” from Blake Bortles has rendered him a boom-or-bust player, with the boom entirely dependent on Bortles’ ability to throw a football. Bortles has missed Robinson badly on several potentially big plays this preseason.

If you’re desperate:

Eric Decker (TEN): Now playing in an underrated Titans offense, Decker will be targeted frequently by Marcus Mariota. Decker should find plenty of openings against a weak Raiders defense.

Tight end

Start:

Hunter Henry (LAC): After an impressive rookie campaign, Henry is dripping with upside entering his sophomore season. He should be targeted consistently in the red zone all season.

Jason Witten (DAL): The one weakness of an otherwise elite Giants defense lies at the linebacker position. With a matchup that cannot guard tight ends effectively, Witten should find openings against New York.

Sit:

Jack Doyle (IND): Doyle has the talent to have a breakout season this year, but without Andrew Luck, there is too much risk involved in starting him.

If you’re desperate:

Austin Hooper (ATL): Hooper’s role was extremely limited his rookie year, but he is gaining a lot of attention as one of Matt Ryan’s top red-zone targets. In a truly elite Falcons offense, Hooper should have a few opportunities to score against the Bears.