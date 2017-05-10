Binghamton rides 11-run first inning to victory

Rebecca Kiss/Assistant Photo Edtior Senior right fielder Eddie Posavec had three runs, four hits and four RBIs in Wednesday's blowout of Siena.

In a break from America East (AE) action, the Binghamton baseball team extended its win streak to six in impressive fashion, completing a 22-1 rout against Siena Wednesday afternoon. The performance marks the Bearcats’ highest run total since 2016, when BU (27-9, 11-2 AE) piled 23 runs on NYIT.

The Bearcats poured on 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to an easy victory, complimented by the contributions of several relievers to keep the Saints’ offense in check.

“Scoring early took a lot of pressure off us,” said BU head coach Tim Sinicki. “We were able to get a lot of guys out there pitching today. In a low-pressure environment, they did a great job throwing strikes and competing.”

After sophomore starting pitcher Robert Brown set down Siena (17-25-2, 8-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) in the top of the first, Binghamton did not hesitate to take a commanding lead. Siena sophomore pitcher John Nolan had no answers for the Bearcats’ offense, retiring only one batter while allowing seven hits and nine earned runs. BU quickly followed up on its initial barrage, tallying three runs in both the second and third innings. Home runs from senior outfielders Darian Herncane and Eddie Posavec highlighted the team’s secondary explosion.

After Brown pitched three scoreless innings, sophomore Anthony Meduri, junior Jake Erhard and redshirt senior Jake Cryts took the shutout into the eighth inning. Sophomore pitcher Cal Lawrence surrendered the Saints’ first run, but managed to get through the rest of the inning unscathed. A flawless final inning from junior Dylan Stock ended the game.

On offense, a couple of reserves flourished when they entered in place of the game’s starters. Sophomore left fielder Sean Trenholm batted 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and senior catcher Henry Pellicciotti hit his first career home run to add to Binghamton’s onslaught. Several other Bearcats stood out at the plate, with Posavec and senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore each driving in a team-high four runs.

Such complete dominance in every facet of the game indicates the Bearcats are hitting their stride at the right point in the season.

“We always try to peak toward the end of the year, as the playoffs come up,” Sinicki said. “I think we’re playing … as well as we’ve played all year, so just an effort to keep things going is what we’re looking for.”

With nonconference play now wrapped up, Binghamton heads into the final stretch before postseason in position to clinch its second consecutive regular-season AE Championship. The Bearcats are just one victory away from earning this achievement.

“All we need to do is keep playing good baseball,” Sinicki said. “Hopefully we’ll have a chance to accomplish what we set out to do, which is win a regular-season championship.”

BU is set to resume conference play this Saturday when it faces Stony Brook in a two-game series. First pitch is scheduled for noon from the Joe Nathan Field in Stony Brook, New York.