Women's lacrosse star scores 44 in historic season

Caleb Schwartz/Pipe Dream Photographer Sophomore attack Rebecca Golderman looks to improve her assist total in the 2018 season after breaking the BU single-season goals record against Albany. Close

Just one day before breaking the Binghamton women’s lacrosse single-season goals record (41), sophomore attack Rebecca Golderman made it clear that the team’s success was her top priority.

“Of course I would love to break the record, but at the end of the day, it’s a team sport, so I’m more worried about having our team [succeed] in the game [on April 29],” Golderman said. “Things didn’t go exactly as we’d hoped [this season], but it doesn’t mean we can’t end things on a high note.”

Golderman’s unparalleled shooting success was not aimed toward breaking any records either. In fact, it was not until recently that Golderman found out about the possibility of breaking the mark set by Beth Moore in 2011.

“I didn’t know the record was 41 until there was a tweet about it, and I happened to see it there,” Golderman said. “I didn’t even realize I was that close, I kind of took it game by game and just did what I could do to help the team. It was never about my stats; I was just trying to help the team win.”

Not only did Golderman surpass the previous BU record, but her ability to score 44 goals also powered her team to 6-11 overall for the season. Despite collecting four nonconference wins, the team still needs to become more well-rounded in the upcoming year. Even though Golderman has proved to be capable of carrying an offense, Binghamton ranked fourth of seven in the America East in assists per game (4.8).

“Personally, I think I would like to see my number of assists rise, because that means I’m helping my teammates score,” Golderman said.

Golderman credited her teammates and coaching staff, as well as her parents and family, with influencing and inspiring her to achieve the level of success that she had this season.

“I really couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” Golderman said. “The coaching staff is great; they encourage me to be better in all aspects of life and sports every day.”

Golderman’s brother attends BU as well, and he, along with her parents, attend the majority of her lacrosse games.

“My family has always been my No. 1 supporters,” Golderman said. “They’re always encouraging me and picking me up whenever I have a bad day and just cheering me on. They also help me be the best I can be.”

In addition to her list of athletic accomplishments, Golderman was inducted into the National College Athlete Honor Society this past week and she was accepted into the Decker School of Nursing.

“I’m ready to take on the challenge of balancing it all,” Golderman said. “Playing sports helps me with my time management skills, it fills up my day, so I need to be more productive in the short amount of time I do have. If I didn’t play sports, I think I’d be worse off.”

During their time off, she and her teammates will be playing lacrosse and training over the summer to prepare for their spring 2018 return.

“They always say no off-season,” Golderman said. “[I’ll] keep playing lacrosse, trying to do whatever I can to stay in shape, [like] lifting and running.”

Golderman is set to return to BU for her third season as a Bearcat in 2018. Along with junior attack Tiffany Ryan and sophomore attack Emily Yoo, the three will work to have a bounce back year spearheading the offense and hopefully reaching a postseason berth next spring.