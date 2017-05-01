Defensive struggles lead to blowout loss

Katherine Scott/Pipe Dream Photographer Sophomore attack Rebecca Golderman scored three goals in Saturday’s home game, putting her season total at 44 and breaking the BU single-season goal record of 41. Close

Despite an energetic start, the Binghamton women’s lacrosse team’s defensive issues persisted in its final home game, as they fell 21-10 against No. 17 University at Albany. This game puts BU’s final record for the season at 6-11, 2-4 America East (AE).

The game started off evenly with the Bearcats and the Great Danes (11-4, 5-1 AE) trading the first four goals to put the score at 2-2. The Bearcats then stalled, conceding the next six goals before netting a shot courtesy of sophomore attacker Rebecca Golderman, who scored her second goal of the game on a free position opportunity.

The Great Danes responded with another four goals before Golderman completed her hat trick with just under five minutes left in the first half. The Bearcats scored an additional two goals in the half, courtesy of sophomore attack Emily Yoo and freshman midfielder Amelia Biancardi. Albany also scored once more before halftime, putting the score at 13-6 at the end of the half.

The second half proved to be just as difficult for the Bearcats, as they let up three goals before netting two of their own. Senior midfielder Valerie DeNapoli and Yoo both scored for the Bearcats, cutting the lead to eight. However, Albany then took its lead into double digits, scoring two consecutive goals before Biancardi scored her second goal of the game and the season.

The Great Danes countered this with an additional three goals. DeNapoli was able to score once more for the Bearcats, but with only three minutes remaining in the game, the deficit was out of reach. The final score was 21-10, putting the victory in the hands of the Great Danes.

“Obviously we talk all the time about how it’s a process, and I’m really proud of our girls for the way that they continue to improve on both ends of the field,” said BU head coach Stephanie Allen. “But I think we’re obviously disappointed that we didn’t reach the tournament. We were plagued by a couple of injuries this season, but I think all in all we’re ready to start working back into things tomorrow and start looking at next year and what we can do to improve upon that.”

Golderman finished the game with three goals and an assist. She also broke Binghamton’s record for the most goals scored in one season with her first goal of the game; today’s hat trick brought her season total to 44 goals. The previous record was held by midfielder Beth Moore in 2011, with 41 goals.

“I think [Golderman has] done a really, really nice job this season,” Allen said. “She’s increased her number of assists this season and I think in general she’s continued to progress the way that we expected, and I think she’s going to continue working on her game over the summer and have some new tricks in her bag come junior year.”

The BU women’s lacrosse team’s spring 2017 season is over, as the team failed to reach the AE Tournament. The Bearcats will return to competition next spring.