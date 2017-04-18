Bearcats improve to 6-2 in America East play

Redshirt junior pitcher Jacob Wloczewski struck out seven batters and allowed just three hits in the Binghamton baseball team’s 3-0 victory over Albany on Saturday.

Wloczewski, who pitched a complete game over seven innings of a doubleheader, helped secure the Bearcats’ three-game sweep over the Great Danes — BU’s first sweep in America East (AE) play this season. The Bearcats have now won 16 of their last 20 games.

With the game tied in the seventh inning of the series’ finale, junior center fielder CJ Krowiak became became the Bearcats’ first base runner of the inning. Then, a flurry of mistakes by Albany freshman pitcher David Hutchison loaded the bases for BU. Junior catcher Jason Agresti ripped a single to left field to drive in the game’s winning runs. Senior catcher Eddie Posavec continued the rally by hitting a line-drive single to center field, driving in redshirt sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak.

In the series opener, sophomore starting pitcher Nick Gallagher led the Bearcats (16-7, 6-2 AE) to a 7-2 victory over the Great Danes (11-17, 3-9 AE). He struck out eight batters and allowed four hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Gallagher let up two runs off of a single to right field in the bottom of the third. Binghamton retaliated in the sixth, taking the lead by scoring four runs. Junior pitcher Joe Orlando threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, notching his first save of the season. Orlando improved his ERA to 2.86 for the season after allowing seven runs in his previous outing.

In the rubber game on Saturday, senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore batted in the game-winning run in the eighth — the Bearcats defeated the Great Danes, 4-3. Skidmore, Krowiak and junior shortstop Paul Rufo finished the game with two hits and an RBI each.

Junior starting pitcher Nick Wegmann allowed three unearned runs, five hits and struck out four in six innings pitched. Junior pitcher Dylan Stock was credited with the win after pitching the eighth and ninth innings.

Albany’s rotation allowed 31 hits over the course of three games, while the Bearcats gave up just 13.

Prior to its sweep over Albany, Binghamton took two of three games in a home series against UMBC before splitting a pair of weekday games against Penn State and Cornell.

The Bearcats are set to face Marist in a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. from the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.

