Rachel Tomei/Pipe Dream Photographer The Bearcats are riding a seven-game win streak.

For the first time since 2006, the Binghamton men’s lacrosse team has been assigned a national ranking. After receiving votes for the past two weeks, the Bearcats broke into this week’s Inside Lacrosse poll at No. 20.

Under first-year head coach Kevin McKeown, the Bearcats (8-1, 2-0 America East) are on a program-record seven-game winning streak. During that run, they have outscored their opponents, 83-48.

BU’s strong senior class has been an integral aspect of its success thus far. Redshirt senior attack Tom Moore leads the Bearcats with 29 goals and 22 assists. His 51 points are a single-season record. Moore ranks in the top three in points per game and top five in goals per game among all NCAA Division I players.

On the defensive end, BU is anchored by senior goaltender Tanner Cosens. Cosens boasts a .543 save percentage and has made 8.67 saves per game. His 7.40 goals-against average is good for fifth-best in the country. In front of Cosens is senior defender Garret Waldron, who has been a force all year long. He ranks in the top 20 nationally in caused turnovers per game.

The balance of offense and defense has been key during the Bearcats’ win streak. They have held their opponents to fewer than 10 goals in each of game of the run, and have scored more than 10 goals in six of the seven games.

Binghamton now is the only other AE team this season to join seventh-ranked Albany in a national poll. The Bearcats still have four AE games remaining, including an April 19 showdown with the Great Danes (8-1, 3-0 AE).

Binghamton is set continue to AE play on Saturday against Hartford. Faceoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.