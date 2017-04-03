Strong pitching guides BU to shutout win

Provided by BU Athletics Senior outfielder Eddie Posavec scored the go-ahead run in the Bearcats’ first game of a doubleheader against Central Connecticut State on Sunday. Close

After the opener of a three-game series was canceled due to weather Saturday, the Binghamton baseball team split a doubleheader against Central Connecticut State on Sunday. While the Bearcats found success on the mound, minimal offensive contributions in the nightcap prevented them from sweeping the Blue Devils (12-11).

Saturday’s cancellation was BU’s ninth since March 10.

“It’s hard, it’s frustrating, it’s disappointing,” said BU head coach Tim Sinicki. “But at the same time, it’s out of our control. What makes it really difficult is not being able to play on a regular basis.”

In the first game, Binghamton’s proficient performance on the mound carried the team to a 3-0 shutout victory. The Bearcats’ defensive excellence began with a very smooth start from sophomore pitcher Nick Gallagher, who allowed only two hits in 5 2/3 innings. The Bearcats (9-5, 1-0 America East) scored their first run of the game in the top of the second when senior outfielder Eddie Posavec was driven in on a single by senior catcher Henry Pellicciotti.

Binghamton tacked on its last two runs in the top of the sixth. The Bearcats were the beneficiary of shaky Blue Devils’ relief pitching, drawing two walks and eventually loading the bases. With the bases loaded, a walk drawn by junior catcher Jason Agresti followed by a single from freshman designated hitter Justin Drpich extended Binghamton’s lead to three.

After stretching out their lead, the Bearcats leaned on sound relief pitching to secure the win. Junior pitchers Joe Orlando and Dylan Stock provided a combined 3 1/3 innings to close out the game, giving the Bearcats their third shutout victory this season.

Orlando holds a 0.00 ERA through 14 1/3 innings pitched — the best mark in Division I. Last season, Orlando held a 13.85 ERA and pitched just 13 innings.

“As a coaching staff, we have always viewed [Orlando] … as having some of the best stuff on the team,” Sinicki said. “He’s put in a lot of hard work in the last five or six months.”

In the second game, the Bearcats’ pitching continued to stifle Central Connecticut’s offense, but their offensive struggles proved to be costly in a 2-1 10-inning loss.

Redshirt junior pitcher Jacob Wloczewski started the game, providing four shutout innings before turning the ball over to junior pitcher Nick Wegmann. In his first relief appearance of the season, the southpaw threw five innings, allowing one run in the sixth inning on a bases-loaded walk. The game went into extra innings tied at one. After the first inning, Binghamton’s offense was repeatedly suppressed.

Freshman pitcher Ben Anderson took the mound in the bottom of the tenth, looking to extend the game. With two outs and runners on first and second, Anderson allowed a game-winning single.

“I think it was a combination of seeing some really good arms today and just not having played a lot of games in a lot of weeks,” Sinicki said.

Posavec continued his standout hitting in the second game, as he hit two-for-five and drew three walks in the doubleheader. Binghamton’s pitching allowed just two runs over 19 total innings, while striking out 12 and issuing six walks.

Binghamton is set to face Bucknell on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. from Depew Field in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.