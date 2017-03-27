Golderman, Ryan power BU past Catamounts

Katherine Scott/Pipe Dream Photographer Sophomore attack Rebecca Golderman scored five goals in BU’s conference-opening win. Close

The Binghamton women’s lacrosse team continued its hot streak Saturday with a 14-9 win over Vermont, thanks to the continued stellar play of sophomore attack Rebecca Golderman. Golderman tallied five goals on the afternoon bringing her season total to 32, which is tied for the most in the America East (AE) Conference.

The Bearcats (4-6, 1-0 AE) opened up the first half with an emphatic start, scoring the five goals in the first eight minutes. Vermont (1-10, 0-1 AE) got on the board on its next possession, but the Bearcats quickly responded with a goal from junior attack Tiffany Ryan.

“We really do a good job of getting focused before the game, but also just rallying and getting excited to step out onto the field,” said BU head coach Stephanie Allen. “It’s that little dip or lull in the second 15 minutes of the first half that we’re working on right now, but something I think we’ve been doing well all season is getting off to a fast start.”

This offensive explosion prompted a goalie change by Vermont. Sophomore Catherine Green replaced sophomore Maddy Kuras in the cage. Green provided a spark for Vermont, only allowing one goal for the remainder of the first half. The Catamounts also scored once more before the break, putting the score at 7-2. BU outshot Vermont, 15-9, in the first half of play.

The momentum turned as Vermont came out swinging in the second half. Both senior midfielder Brynne Yarranton and sophomore attack Jenna Janes scored two goals apiece to cut BU’s lead to 7-6. The Bearcats responded by finding the back of the net twice to push their lead to three. After trading goals, Vermont found itself down, 10-8.

Powered by three straight goals from Ryan, Golderman and junior midfielder Jacqueline Kennedy, the Bearcats locked up the win. Both Ryan and Golderman recorded a game-high five points for the Bearcats. This marked Ryan’s second straight game with four goals.

“For them to be at the peak of their game right now, hopefully continuing to move upward, that’s what we really want,” Allen said. “For us as a whole, we’ve just been really working on creating chemistry and jelling on the offensive end.”

The Bearcats’ first conference win was also their third victory in their last four games. Binghamton’s remaining conference schedule will put its talent to the test. BU’s next AE opponent, Stony Brook, has won four games this season by a margin of 10 or more goals.

“We’re really excited about the win and to start out conference play 1-0,” Allen said. “I think it gives us a lot of momentum going into the next couple weeks.”

Binghamton is scheduled to return to the field against nonconference opponent Mount St. Mary’s. First draw is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday from the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.