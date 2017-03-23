BU's offensive production increases under McKeown

Rachel Tomei/Pipe Dream Photographer Senior goaltender Tanner Cosens is ranked 19th in the nation with a .553 save percentage this season, Close

For the first time since 2010, the Binghamton men’s lacrosse has received votes in a national poll. The Bearcats (5-1) received votes in both the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association coaches’ poll and the Inside Lacrosse coaches’ poll. Binghamton has not been nationally ranked since 2006, when it was No. 16 in the country.

The Bearcats are off to an impressive start under first-year head coach Kevin McKeown. A large part of that success has been their offensive production. Binghamton currently ranks No. 22 in the nation with an average of 11.5 goals per game. A key for the offense has been redshirt senior attack Tom Moore, who leads all Bearcats in goals (21) and assists (13). He is tied for fourth among Division I with 3.5 goals per game.

BU’s notable offense is not the sole reason for the team’s success. The Bearcats’ defense is the 11th-best scoring defense in the country, allowing an average of 7.83 goals per game. Senior goaltender Tanner Cosens has anchored the BU defense all season, allowing a career-low 7.74 goals per game, which is the ninth-best average in the country.

The Bearcats are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating UMass Lowell in their America East (AE) Conference opener. As of March 20, Albany is the only conference team that is nationally ranked, but after failing to make the playoffs since 2014, Binghamton is looking to join the powerhouse Great Danes at the top of the AE.

BU is set to host AE foe Vermont on Saturday. Faceoff is scheduled for noon at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.