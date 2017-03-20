Softball defeats Buffalo, falls to James Madison and splits games against Maryland

After dropping its first two games at the Maryland Tournament, the Binghamton softball team rebounded on Sunday, taking its final two matchups to go 2-2 on the weekend.

In the opener on Saturday, BU (5-10) faced off against James Madison and its ace pitcher, junior Megan Good. Good suppressed the Binghamton offense with a 61 percent strikeout rate through seven innings. Binghamton managed just one hit, a one-out double in the top of the seventh inning from junior outfielder Jessica Rutherford.

“We didn’t do a very good job of making adjustments,” said BU head coach Michelle Johnston. “We started off with some quality at-bats and I had hoped to improve on those as the game progressed, but we just couldn’t adjust.”

Good was as lethal at bat as she was on the mound, contributing a three-run homer in the bottom of the third to give JMU (22-3) the edge. Senior infielder Madyson Moran added a deafening blow in the fourth, smacking a two-run homer to split the game open, 5-0, and secure a 6-0 win for the Dukes.

The second game of the day was more rousing, yet equally as disappointing for the Bearcats, who suffered a 5-4 walk-off loss to Maryland.

“Coming off of our first game, we knew that we had to jump on the pitcher early to get ahead,” Johnston said.

After falling behind, 2-0, junior third baseman Kate Richard crushed her third home run of the season in the top of the fourth to tie the game. Sloppy play from the Terrapins in the sixth gave BU an opening to take the lead. Senior outfielder Bridget Hunt scored on a throwing error before Richard reached home on a fielder’s choice.

“There were a lot of opportunities where we took advantage of mistakes they made,” Johnston said. “We made some good plays defensively and that’s what kept the game close.”

Maryland answered with an RBI double to tie the game in the sixth before freshman infielder Anna Kufta suffocated Binghamton’s hopes with a monstrous walk-off double.

BU bounced back in the final day of the tournament, taking down Buffalo (3-19) before winning a grudge match over Maryland.

In the first game, Buffalo got on the board first, scoring two runs off of three straight singles. These proved to be the only runs Buffalo could muster together.

Richard sparked the Binghamton offense after hammering a two-out grand slam. A throwing error by Buffalo then gave junior infielder Stephanie Bielec permission to score, giving Binghamton a 5-2 lead at the end of the first.

The Bearcats carried the offensive torch until the final inning to secure a 9-2 victory. BU’s first five batters combined for eight hits, eight runs and six RBIs. Among them, senior outfielder Gabby Bracchi tallied two hits and a run while Rutherford put two hits and two runs forward.

Game two proved to be a battle of opportunities, as both teams fought to capitalize on mistakes from the opposition. UMD finished the game with six errors while BU went 0-4 with the bases loaded. The Terrapins found an edge in the fourth inning when senior catcher Kristina Dillard captured a two-RBI single.

The sixth inning was crucial for the Bearcats, who put six runs up thanks to small ball. Freshman infielder Jaclyn DeLuca reached base after being hit by a pitch, while Hunt and Bracchi both reached on walks and Rutherford laid down a successful bunt to give BU the advantage. Maryland failed to answer and BU took a 9-7 victory.

Binghamton is set to take on LIU Brooklyn next weekend. First pitch is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. from Long Island University Field in Brooklyn, New York.

