Emma Jehle records 11 saves in Bearcats' 8-7 loss to Buckeyes

Katherine Scott/Pipe Dream Photographer Redshirt junior midfielder Jocelyn Penteck earned a hat trick against Ohio State on Sunday. Close

The BU women’s lacrosse team was fortunate enough to escape the snow this weekend, but its luck wasn’t enough to secure a victory against Ohio State on Sunday.

Due to weather and field conditions at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, where women’s lacrosse games usually take place at Ohio State, the match took place at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes (6-5, 0-1 Big 10) got on the board first, scoring a goal within the first minute of play. The Bearcats (2-6, 1-3 America East) responded with a goal of their own two minutes later, courtesy of sophomore midfielder Rebecca Golderman, who leads BU with 23 goals on the season.

The cat-and-mouse act between the squads continued throughout the first half, with Ohio State scoring three consecutive goals before Binghamton did the same. BU’s tallies were recorded by the midfielder trio of junior Stefanie Frolo, senior Valerie DeNapoli and redshirt junior Jocelyn Penteck.

However, the Buckeyes were able to pull ahead before the half, scoring an additional two goals before the first period ended to push the score to 6-4.

At the start of the second half, the Buckeyes again struck first, increasing their advantage to 7-4. BU took initiative and scored two consecutive goals after this, looking to make up some lost ground. Both goals came from Penteck, who tallied a game-high three goals in the match.

Despite trailing by one, BU failed to make up the difference. Late in the second half, the Buckeyes scored an additional goal, and though the Bearcats’ sophomore midfielder Olivia Batista added a goal of her own before time ran out, it wasn’t enough to tie the contest as the Buckeyes slid by, 8-7.

Binghamton was able to hold Ohio State, which averages 12 goals per game, to just eight thanks to the performance of junior goalie Emma Jehle. She made 11 saves over the course of the match and picked up four ground balls.

The Bearcats are now 0-3 all-time against the Buckeyes.

BU is set to return to the field on Wednesday against Niagara. Draw is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Lewiston, New York.

