Pitching struggles against Lobos in season-opening series

Katherine Scott/Pipe Dream Photographer Junior shortstop Paul Rufo scored three runs and recorded three hits in back-to-back losses for BU. Close

The Binghamton baseball team failed to record a win in its season-opening series, suffering three decisive losses to New Mexico. The Bearcats’ starting pitching consistently hurt them early on, leaving the team trailing for most of each game.

In the series opener on Friday, the Bearcats quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead off a two-run double off the bat of senior outfielder Eddie Posavec in the top of the first inning. Four consecutive runs from the Lobos, however, quickly dissipated BU’s lead. But the top of the order came through for BU, as sophomore third baseman Justin Yurchak and Posavec each recorded an RBI to tie the game at four.

The Bearcats’ starting pitcher, senior Jake Cryts, was quickly relieved, giving up four runs in only 1 2/3 innings. He was replaced by sophomore Nick Gallagher, who pitched nearly four smooth innings until a sloppy sixth. Two throwing errors led to three unearned runs for the Lobos, who took a commanding 7-4 lead late in the ballgame. New Mexico went on to win the game, 8-4.

In the second contest, New Mexico blew the game open quickly. BU’s offense barely had an answer, as the Lobos scored the first 10 runs of the ballgame. Junior starting pitcher Jacob Wloczewski and freshman reliever Ben Anderson were each roughed up, allowing a combined nine earned runs in the Lobos’ offensive showcase. New Mexico scored all of its runs on a total of six home runs, teeing off on seemingly every pitch in the zone. The Bearcats embarked on a late comeback attempt, putting up four runs in the eighth. It was too little, too late for the Bearcats, as New Mexico cruised to a 10-4 victory.

On Sunday, junior pitcher Nick Wegmann looked to reverse the trend of struggling Bearcats starting pitchers. However, New Mexico’s offense feasted, forcing Wegmann out of the game in the third inning. Wegmann allowed five runs, four of which were earned in a rough season debut. The Lobos went on to add three more runs in the inning, preying on a crucial error by senior first baseman Brendan Skidmore which led to a total of four unearned runs in the inning. New Mexico went on to win the game, 11-4.

While making a diving catch, which would have saved an extra base hit, junior center fielder CJ Krowiak appeared to injure his arm, forcing him to leave the game. He struggled in the series, batting 2-for-12 against New Mexico.

One bright spot for the Bearcats was the play of Yurchak. He got off to a hot start of the season, batting 8-for-13 in the series and scoring five runs.

The Bearcats will face Toledo on Friday and Saturday and Richmond on Sunday. First pitch on against Toledo on Friday is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Malcolm U. Pitt Field in Richmond, Virginia.