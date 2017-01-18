Pipe Dream Archives After losing its first four games of conference play, Binghamton sits in last place in the America East. Close

The Binghamton men’s basketball team stormed its way to a 9-6 record before America East (AE) play began earlier this month. Redshirt sophomore J.C. Show, a sharp-shooting point guard transfer from Bucknell who sat out last season due to transfer restrictions, led the Bearcats’ transformation. With Show in its lineup, BU (9-10) shot a 46.5 percent clip from the field in pre-conference play, up from 39.0 percent last season.

Show tore his left tricep on Dec. 7 against Colgate, rapidly unraveling the progress made by the offense. He played through the injury for one game before tests revealed the tear would require season-ending surgery to repair. Since then, BU has won just two of seven games — one of which came against Marywood, a Division III opponent.

The Bearcats regarded the 2016-17 season as a potential turning point in the history of the program. BU head coach Tommy Dempsey and his team appeared optimistic from the outset, and the rest of the AE agreed and placed the Bearcats fourth in the Preseason Coaches Poll. But without Show, BU finds itself winless and in last place in the conference after losing four straight games.

“We’re struggling some,” Dempsey said. “We’ve lost a few in a row after we got off to a good start to the season, and we’re struggling to find our way.”

So far in conference play, the Bearcats have shot just 39.5 percent from the field, while their opponents have averaged 49.1 percent. BU’s defense has struggled, failing to keep pace with even the slow-tempo offenses of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Junior forward Willie Rodriguez led BU in its seven games over winter break. He tallied 13.6 points per game, while averaging 6.1 rebounds. Junior forward Bobby Ahearn, who had found his way early on this season, fell into a slump. Along with Show, Ahearn carried the team early on this season but has scored just 6.1 per game while averaging 19.9 minutes on the court over break.

After Show’s injury, Dempsey’s plan for BU’s lineup spiraled into disrepair. His replacement came in the form of a committee consisting of freshman guard Fard Muhammad, junior guard Yosef Yacob and senior guard Marlon Beck. However, none of them have been able to match Show’s offensive production.

Yacob has also struggled with injuries, after suffering a concussion earlier this season. Despite watching from the bench for the past seven games, Show still leads BU with 220 field goal attempts.

According to Dempsey, the Bearcats are focused on improving going forward. He noted that plenty of conference play remains, and BU has the rest of the season to improve its play. But BU’s schedule will only get harder. The Bearcats have never defeated either of its next two opponents — Albany and Stony Brook — with Dempsey at the helm.

“I don’t think we feel pressure yet,” Dempsey said. “I think we’re just really trying to focus on beating a good, physical basketball team on the road, which is hard to do. We have to have great practices, we have to go up there and play with confidence.”

BU is set to face the Great Danes on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York.