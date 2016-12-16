Redshirt sophomore guard J.C. Show knew something was wrong. With 6:32 remaining in the first half of the Binghamton men’s basketball team’s game against Colgate last week, Show exited the game, removed his compression sleeve and rubbed his arm in discomfort. He then received medical attention from BU Director of Sports Medicine Chris Downey before re-entering the game a few minutes later.

On Friday afternoon, Binghamton announced that Show will undergo season-ending surgery next week to repair a ruptured left tricep. Show revealed that he initially sustained a partial tear of his tricep during workouts over the summer, which he played through early this season.

“Obvious I was very disappointed,” Show said. “But I just want to get the message across to my teammates and the coaching staff that all of our goals as a team are still in front of us this year. This is just another bump in the road in terms of our story as a team and mine individually.”

Show’s presence will be missed for the remainder of the 2016-17. He has led the Bearcats (7-5) in scoring so far this season, averaging 13.3 points per game. He has shot a 42.5 percent clip from the field, including 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Show played through the rupture in BU’s game against Loyola (Md.) last Saturday, in which tallied just four points over 20 minutes.

“It’s a tough break, but we’re just going to have to rally together,” said BU head coach Tommy Dempsey. “We’re going to have to have some guys step up and we’ll move forward.”

According to Dempsey, the recovery time for the surgery is approximately three months. Show spent last season recovering from plantar fasciitis, a painful inflammation of the tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot.

Show redshirted last season after transferring from Bucknell due to NCAA regulations.

“I’m just looking forward to getting on to the next step, and getting 100 percent healthy,” Show said.

With the absence of junior forward Willie Rodriguez for much of the early season, Show became Binghamton’s best offensive threat. His loss will lead to an increased role for the Bearcats’ remaining guards. According to Dempsey, Show will be replaced by a committee featuring freshman guard Fard Muhammad, redshirt guard junior Yosef Yacob and senior guard Marlon Beck.

“We have a roster that is deep,” Dempsey said. “It’s hard to lose your leading scorer and one of your top players but if any team is built for it, we are.”